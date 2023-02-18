An island of cowboys

Under British colonialism and dominion (1815-1964, then until 1979), Malta and Gozo were exploited and repressed, to function simply as a fortress, wielding a marked influence in the Mediterranean.

But one precious thing which the British presence among us did was instil a sense of discipline among our people, influencing all social classes. Most things proceeded smoothly and correctly, apart from our fractious political scene.

After 1979, we lost our sense of discipline and adopted the self-centred attitude of ‘might is right’. We have gradually, now increasingly, become a country of cowboys and gangsters.

There is now no sense of proportion and moderation in our importation of cars, vans, trucks and long vehicles.

Exaggeratedly fast driving in all areas, including built-up areas, especially in the inner and outer harbour areas, has become the norm. No wonder pedestrians now cross our streets at their peril.

The number of traffic accidents is staggering and shameful. All due to a diminished sense of moderation in our speed while driving and to our disregard for road rules and common sense.

Even the government and the authorities have become cowboys and gangsters.

Reining them in, as in civilised European countries, has become a challenge since they often do as they please, with no regard for fairness and justice. Surely, we can now do, and live, much better.

Bernard Vassallo – Swieqi

Responsibility

It is wrong to say “I hold Malta at least partially responsible for the attack at a Jerusalem synagogue” (February 9). The antisemitic UN votes do not represent the feelings of the Maltese people. We are a peaceful, loving nation and greatly abhor terrorism. The revenge bombing by Hamas is evil indeed.

I assure Dennis Vanderiet that we pity the situation in the Holy Land and pray for an everlasting, peaceful solution between Israel and Palestine.

Alfred Gauci – Sliema

Take a stand

An e-scooter blocks the pavement close to the university.

I am writing this as I stand in a deadlock on the pavement near the University of Malta campus trying to figure out whether to wait for a passer-by to accompany me safely to the lecture hall or risk tumbling from the pavement onto busy Triq l-Esperanto, in Msida because of e-scooters blocking the pavement.

I’ve been relying on my electronic wheelchair to get from point A to point B for the past decade (a victim of someone who was recklessly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs).

Don’t get me wrong, I am all for micro mobility initiatives, saving the planet and all that but doing it at the cost of losing respect towards your fellow citizens is unacceptable.

I encourage anyone who witnesses such disrespectful attitudes to visit Report a Scooter and ‘Push the button’.

Mark Sammut – Swieqi