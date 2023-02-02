Stop hunting propaganda

Hunting is one of the oldest human activities and it is as old as humanity itself. European monarchs as well as grand masters of the Order of St John reserved large open areas to practise their favourite hobby. Sadly, both my grandfathers were also hunters.

I recognise the fact that is a Maltese tradition.

However, I also believe it is a ‘tradition’ that should be put aside rather than be proud of, considering the fast-growing awareness of the need of protection of the environment that is being felt the world over. It is a ‘tradition’ we should seek to put behind our backs.

Within this context, I feel I should condemn any initiative aimed to spread awareness or love for this practice condoned or promoted by the government or any other body.

It is so sad that, in 2023, there are still individuals or groups wanting to encourage such a ghastly endeavour, besides the fact that there is hardly anything educational or formative about hunting.

Anything that is informative about it can be gleaned from the internet.

Geoffrey Attard – Victoria

Lecturing students on hunting

An exhibition on hunting in schools has come under fire.

What on earth is minister Clifton Grima thinking of by advocating lectures on hunting in schools (January 27), unless he intends to ban hunting altogether? Well, that’s a rhetorical question. The answer, of course, is very familiar: touting for their parents’ vote.

Why not lecture students on the introduction and benefits of clay pigeon shooting clubs? I’ve been a member of a CPSC for 30 years. We shoot all year round and it’s restricted to 40 members. The social side of it and the friends I’ve accumulated are enormous. We have dinners, we have breakfast before shooting, bacon and egg butties halfway through the shoot and it creates a bit of competition but, at the same time, it’s very informal. It’s great fun and we all help each other during the shoot to improve our skills.

We rent the shooting grounds from a farmer and these are, of course, inspected and approved by the ministry of defence and the metropolitan police. We’ve built a clubhouse. All members have to be licensed and insured and a safety officer must be in attendance at every shoot. The committee members set up the auto traps and the rest of the work to maintain the grounds is carried out by members. A few dads bring their young children too and some have grown up to be excellent shots.

Having said that, I know that one or two of our members shoot grouse/pheasant when in season. I do not approve but, at least, unlike in Malta, it is not abused, with anything that moves being killed.

Not long ago, my family and I attended an open day at the Met Police firearms section and among the stands and other entertainment was a clay pigeon shooting stand.

It was busy all day with long queues. There was huge interest (and a few sore shoulders) but they loved it.

But, of course, the above will only benefit the children and there’s no personal gain for Grima. Nothing changes.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK