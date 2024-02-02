NAO report on restaurant irregularities

We refer to the article ‘An audit of the contract for the provision of food and beverage services at the Malta Life Sciences Park’ (January 23) resulting from Cook & Co. Ltd’s complaint, dated July 21, 2020.

The coverage of the National Audit Office’s report in the said article appears to adopt an exceptionally biased stance in favour of Malta Digital Hub Ltd (hereon referred to as MDH), Malta Enterprise and Malta Life Sciences Park. Moreover, it fails to accurately reflect the pertinent findings of the report.

The reporting by Times of Malta has failed to identify key facts that emerge from the NAO report and, consequently, have been totally disregarded by this media organisation. The reporting by Times of Malta failed to indicate the following crucial factors from the NAO report:

Cook & Co. Ltd itself requested the investigation by the NAO in view of very serious flaws in the handling of the lease contract.

The request for proposal (RfP) for the lease of the premises lacked detailed information on the envisaged and permitted use of the site and its infrastructural requirements, leading to concerns about the adequacy of information provided by Malta Enterprise. The NAO noted that there were considerable discrepancies between plans and the actual layout. This led to serious doubts on how any prospective food and beverage operator, including Cook & Co. Ltd, could fulfil the obligations indicated on the RfP within two months from the award notification.

The restaurant shut down when COVID-19 hit and never reopened. Photo: Facebook

The lease agreement failed to include assurances from MDH that the leased premises designated for a catering establishment were fit for their specific purpose. This anomaly is significant, especially considering the necessary planning and regulatory permits required for such an operation and the tight timeframe for the commencement of operations. The NAO stated that these circumstances prompted concerns about the landlord’s commitment in ensuring lawful use of the premises.

Instances were highlighted were MDH deviated from the provisions outlined in the lease agreement and, in some cases, the agreement itself was deemed ambiguous, leading to complexities in assigning responsibility between the parties.

The NAO highlighted many instances whereby MDH mismanaged the whole process. One of these instances is when a planning application by the landlord was submitted in 2019 for a project that commenced in 2016. This mismanagement is corroborated by documentation and third-party statements wherein one can easily conclude that what MDH intended to achieve through the RfP and what could be done is totally different.

In August 2020, Cook & Co. Ltd instituted legal proceedings against MDH, being the first to do so. The objective of these proceedings was to petition the Rent Regulation Board to formally declare a breach of contract by MDH. In light of this breach, Cook & Co. Ltd is seeking an official release from all contractual obligations emanating from the aforementioned contract.

Furthermore, Cook & Co. Ltd is seeking redress in the form of damages linked to the 2016 lease agreement, consequent to the asserted contractual breach by MDH. This case is still ongoing.

CEDRIC MIFSUD, IAN BARBARA – Mifsud & Mifsud Advocates, Valletta

Editor’s note: Times of Malta’s report clearly outlined how NAO highlighted several shortcomings throughout MDH’s tendering process, including its failure to adequately describe the site and not offering bidders the opportunity to view the site first-hand. The report quotes the auditor general saying that this “detracted from the transparency of the tendering process”. It also quoted Cook & Co Ltd’s description of the agreement as “fraudulent” because of the discrepancies between the plans and the actual site.

The report also explained how NAO placed blame on both parties in the dispute and that both parties have filed action accusing the other of breaching the agreement.