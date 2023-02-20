Michelle’s publicly funded car

It’s early Sunday morning and my eyes possibly deceive me but do I understand correctly that the Maltese taxpayers are digging deep into their pockets to pay for an ex-PM’s wife and her family and entourage to drive and maintain a top of the range vehicle? There never seems to be a dull moment reading about what goes on in Malta.

I’m not going to go into the alleged events surrounding the ex-PM’s resignation; it’s pointless doing so because it’s been well publicised, for what it’s worth. Nobody really cares.

I simply ask: surely the car is insured solely for Michelle Muscat to drive, since it has been made available, rightly or wrongly, solely for her use and not for every Tom, Dick and Harry who wants to save themselves the hassle, inconvenience and expense that those paying for this outrageous privilege have to suffer. Those queuing outside food banks must be elated to learn of this scandal. I assume the taxpayer picks up the fuel cost as well.

Well, the local traffic police are hardly going to stop Muscat’s car and check if it’s being driven illegally, that is, insufficient insurance and, if so, is it with the owner’s permission?

If not, then the driver is also guilty of taking a vehicle without consent. If permission has been given, if uninsured, then both the driver and Muscat are breaking the law.

What will happen when or if this car is involved in an accident, possibly maiming (or worse) another person?

Oooops! Hang on! Breaking the law and blatantly getting away with it? That’s corruption but, sadly, that is what underpins all that those in authority stand for on our once beautiful island.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

Mind the… pothole

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I appeal to the government to urgently repair the many potholes in our roads and streets – extremely dangerous to pedestrians and drivers alike.

Paul Xuereb – Gżira

A new subject

A new subject specifically tailored to enhance one’s intellectual and judgemental capabilities is being introduced for first-year students at the University of Malta.

This shows that new entrants do not have an adequate and comprehensive formation at high school where any shortcomings in this regard should be rectified.

Emanuel Aquilina – Birżebbuġa