Time for drastic action

Benjamin Netanyahu and his fascist government want to squeeze 62,000 human beings into a space of one square kilometre. And not only one lot, but many of them. This is not possible.

This operation is supposedly in order to enable the destruction of the last town in Gaza. There is just no space for some 1.4 million people to fit into. These people were pushed south into the last space adjacent to the Egyptian border.

Israel already killed over 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza, a substantial number being women and children. Photo: AFP

Netanyahu and his accomplices are to commit one of the greatest massacres in modern history when they bombard and invade Rafah. Israel already killed over 28,000 Palestinians, a substantial number being women and children. Are these terrorists? If we accept Israel’s claim that they killed a few thousand terrorists, what are the other victims then? Did they kill or capture the Hamas leadership? No. They are still looking for them and they have reached the end.

As many expected, Netanyahu can never eliminate Hamas and he and his accomplices know it.

What he has carried out is an act of genocide and ethnic cleansing. His final aim is to destroy Palestine and save himself as much as possible, at least for the time being, from his very people who want him out. But that is just a question of time. And to hell with the release of hostages other than enabling him to kill hundreds of Palestinians.

Joe Biden has now awakened with weak words after he emboldened and strengthened Netanyahu. It is now too late for words. Drastic action is required to possibly avoid a massacre and save more thousands from death.

Austin Sammut – Mosta

Access to aviation museum

The dreaded years of COVID-19, from 2020 to 2022, nearly broke the back of the Malta Aviation Museum, in Ta’ Qali, an important cultural entity, as the museum nearly fell in dire straits during those lean years.

Tourists became few and far between as they dwindled to a trickle, leading to the museum’s takings of very few pecuniary amounts. But, thanks to the help of good, kind-hearted gentlemen, ladies and other benefactors, the museum managed to survive the choppy seas.

However, now, in 2024, the museum is facing another hurdle. Unfortunately, there has been no progress on the reinstatement of the road leading to the museum. This is because the contractors working on the nearby car park have decided to retain a one-way system.

As a result, the museum is losing thousands of visitors who used to come via the hop-on and hop-off buses.

In this light, the aviation museum urgently needs help to have things set right by the reintroduction of a two-way system of traffic as it was before.

Alfred Conti Borda – Mosta