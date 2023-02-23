Cementing Malta-UK relations

I am sure that when the author of the editorial (February 17) stated that “There is broad agreement that the UK’s decision to leave the EU is its biggest political mistake, which will take years, possibly decades, to rectify” he was simply stating his opinion and speaking for himself and his European masters and repeating what he reads in The Times or The Guardian.

I, and the rest of the majority of UK voters who opted for leaving this ‘European USSR’, think otherwise. Remember the chaotic state of vaccinations and lock-ups during COVID because of the disorderly and delayed decision-making in the supplies of vaccines in European states, and imposing sanctions on Russia, and going to the aid of Ukraine, to mention a few.

In addition, Rishi Sunak was recently in Belfast, to meet with politicians over a looming Northern Ireland protocol deal, which should open the door to closer relations with Europe.

The sooner your EU masters stop trying to punish the UK for exercising its democratic rights, the sooner relationships will improve dramatically and normal service will resume.

Notwithstanding all that, I share the author’s hopes and aspirations for better and stronger ties between the UK, Malta and the rest of Europe.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

From the online comments

Cab driver fined €500 for ‘stopping to use bathroom’

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Drive around at night and see how many Y-plated cars are parked illegally in white boxes. Not to forget the abuse by some minibus drivers who park their cars on the street taking up valuable parking for normal residents. – Joey Falzon

And, yet, you’re forgetting that Y-plated cars pay road licence in full and are therefore entitled to all benefits, which make the said regulations very contradictory. – Philipp Orlov

Yet, you can park your truck, high-up lifter, sales rep car or any other commercial vehicle on any street, for any length of time without any repercussion. I mean it took an article in the Times of Malta to address rental cars parked in a public car park... So why the singling out of these? Is it the government’s goal to make it impossible for shared, mass and alternative transport to exist? – Ian Christie

One-of-many cases involving Y taxis causing chaos and noise pollution to residents is their double-parking practice at the very busy junction in Fond Għadir on Tower Road, Sliema, waiting for clients.

This “hub” causes blockages for traffic and is a serious danger to pedestrians.

The problem is exacerbated by double- parked cars, particularly belonging to employees of an estate agency office in the immediate area, tourist buses parked on bus stops on both sides of Tower Road, clients parking their cars on the curb, stopping for a coffee, and service vehicles rendering a service to eateries in the area or delivering materials and equipment to residences.

Drivers must be provided with solutions to cater for personal exigencies. However, as everything ‘Maltese’, the abusive instinct quickly finds its place immediately opportunities arise. – Charles Falzon

How about starting to fine taxi drivers for stopping literally in the middle of the road to alight passengers, holding up the traffic in the process without any care in the world? – Anthony Camilleri