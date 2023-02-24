Hilarious accusations

In my first letter to the Times of Malta immediately after Bernard Grech was appointed leader of the PN, I had predicted that “the PN will end up from the frying pan into the fire”.

The public opinion survey result, published in Malta Today on February 5, confirmed my prediction.

It cannot be otherwise once he keeps believing that the more he exaggerates the more he can convince and, hence, starts to turn the tide which, up to now, is leading him and his PN “establishment” into political oblivion.

Just consider Grech’s latest hilarious accusations. Such as that the Labour government “has abandoned healthcare” when, in fact, the government had been singled out by the World Health Organisation as well as by the EU as the best example for the way it had handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

And when Grech stupidly said that the Labour government had done nothing about Malta’s infrastructure, when around 1,200 roads in residential areas have already been completely rebuilt or resurfaced, besides the colossal projects undertaken, such as the Marsa junction, seven fly-overs project, the Santa Luċija project, the Central Link project, the Kappara junction project, the airport flyover project and other impressive projects about to start in the coming weeks and months.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

The construction virus

It is an undeniable fact that construction generates a lot of economic activity.

However, is it correct to construct at all costs?

After all, in medio stat virtus!

Paul Xuereb – Balzan

The destruction of a Dom Mintoff memorial in Dingli

The damaged monument in Dingli.

During the recent and extended roadworks on Dingli’s Main Street, the monument (with a growing tree) to Dom Mintoff (above) was almost totally destroyed.

It is not clear why this was necessary, nor what plans exist to restore this local memorial to a much-lauded socialist leader.

Traffic has readily passed this elegant small roundabout for many years. Could it not stay here after rebuilding or be situated nearby? I am sure most Dingli residents would approve of this.

Christopher John Linskill – Ħamrun