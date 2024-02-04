China’s aspirations

I read the article by Yu Dunhai, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (‘Addressing global challenges together’, January 21), with much interest.

He states that the People’s Republic of China “calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation”. He expands further by stating that such goals should come hand in hand with “support for sovereign equality and greater democracy in international relations and resistance to hegemony and power politics”.

This he does by referring, in his introductory paragraph, to the worrying developments in Ukraine and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, presumably implying that China’s aspirations, if shared globally, are a solution to all these conflicts in the long run, which is encouraging.

A group poses with a Chinese flag in front of a giant slogan which reads “One Country, Two Systems, Unify China”, which can be seen from Taiwan’s Kinmen Island, on the beach in Xiamen, in China’s southeast Fujian province. Photo: AFP

Yet, while, at face value, China’s aspirations may seem laudable, if not praiseworthy, I cannot help but feeling baffled if not totally bemused by the fact that the same China is persistently rattling its sabres against Taiwan; had broken its 50-year promise to Hong Kong; not to mention the list of human rights allegations for which there is no space to enumerate in this letter.

If China aspires for “sovereign equality” globally and “greater democracy”, it does have to respect smaller democracies like Taiwan, in the first instance, and show respect for the individual by acknowledging “…different social systems, ideologies, historical and cultural backgrounds…”

Ambassador Dunhai writes: “Trade should never be politicised or weaponised.” Though I am all for free trade between Malta and China, this should not result in economic dependence by stealth, years down the line.

As it happens, Dunhai is right in saying that we need “true multilateralism, instead of exceptionalism and double standards for the sole purpose of selfish interests”.

If these are his own aspirations, I am sure they should be equally shared with the government he represents.

I remain thankful that Malta is in the Mediterranean and not in the China Sea and I would welcome to see Dunhai’s aspirations becoming reality by seeing China keeping its promise to Hong Kong, address the human rights concerns and give Taiwan a break.

HENRI GRECH – Mosta

The aspect of healing

St Paul’s shipwreck occurred in Malta around AD60. All 276 passengers and crew of their grain ship survived this shipwreck with no harm and they swam ashore, landing near the lands of Publius, who entertained them for three days.

Paul’s companion, Luke, with Aristarchus, left us his account in Acts: 7-10:

“Now, in that part of the island there were pieces of land that belonged to the chief of the island, who was named Publius, who took us in and, for three days, entertained us courteously.

It so happened that Publius’s father was laid up with fever and dysentery; so Paul went to visit him and, laying hands on him with prayer, he healed him.

“When this had occurred, the rest of the islanders who had diseases came and were healed. They also showed every kind of respect and, when we left [after three months], they supplied all our needs.”

This aspect of physical and spiritual healing is very typical of early and of present Christianity. It is also very significant and could do worse than being said in passing, and being belittled, especially in modern times.

In his later epistles or writings or letters, Paul urged this aspect of healing on his colleague, Timothy: to “heal the sick”.

After all, Christ’s miracles in the Gospels were often happenings of healing of individuals he met in his journeys in Palestine and thereabouts.

BERNARD VASSALLO – Swieqi