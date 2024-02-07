A love letter

During the American civil war (1861-65), Army Major Sullivan Ballou sent the following letter to his wife.

It was one of the highlights in the TV documentary series entitled The Civil War, broadcast on PBS in North America in 1990:

“Dear Sarah: The indications are very strong that we shall move in a few days, perhaps tomorrow. And, lest I should not be able to write to you again, I feel impelled to write a few lines that may fall under your eye when I’m no more.

“I have no misgivings about, or lack of confidence in, the cause in which I’m engaged and my courage does not falter.

“I know how American civilisation now leans on the triumph of the government and how great a debt we owe to those who went before us through the blood and suffering of the Revolution. I am willing, perfectly willing, to lay down all my joys in this life to help maintain this government and to pay that debt.

“Sarah, my love for you is deathless. It seems to bind me with mighty cables that nothing but omnipotence can break. And yet my love of country comes over me like a strong wind and bears me irresistibly with all those chains to the battlefield.

“The memory of all the blissful moments I’ve enjoyed with you comes crowding over me, and I feel most deeply grateful to God and to you that I’ve enjoyed them for so long.

“How hard it is for me to give them up and to burn to ashes the hopes of future years, when, God willing, we might still live and love together, and see our boys grown up to honourable manhood around us.

“If I do not return, my dear Sarah, never forget how much I loved you, nor that, when my last breath escapes me on the battlefield, it will whisper your name. Forgive my many faults and the many pains I have caused you. How thoughtless, how foolish I have sometimes been!

“But, oh Sarah, if the dead can come back to this earth and flit unseen around those they love, I shall always be with you, in the brightest day, and in the darkest night – always, always! When the soft breeze fans your cheek, it shall be my breath, and when the cool air brushes your throbbing temple, it shall be my spirit passing by.

“Sarah, do not mourn me dead. When I’m gone, wait for me, for we shall meet again.”

Ballou was killed a week later at the first battle of Bull Run.

To appreciate the full emotional impact of his moving letter, I suggest reading it while listening to The Ashokan Farewell, the original soundtrack from The Civil War.

JOHN GUILLAUMIER – St Julian’s

Where do we go from here?

How very curious that a former prime minister of Malta, Alfred Sant, and the present president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, both just refused to comment.

What was this all about, you may ask.

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The fact that former prime minister Joseph Muscat was possibly going to stand for the European Parliament elections next June.

This is the person who was deemed to be 2019 Person of the Year by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists.

Does this make sense?

Ironically, I voted for him in the 2013 elections, when he was elected Labour prime minister of Malta. No further comment about that.

My grandpa Robert, and his brother, John, were founder members of the Malta Labour Party. They dedicated their lives, and spent enormous amounts of money, to help improve the lives of the numerous low-paid manual workers in these islands, at the time.

Thankfully, they were very successful in doing so.

My final question is this: Should Muscat even, for a moment, consider standing for the European Parliament elections in June?

Surely, in his heart of hearts, he must realise that, if he ultimately does decide to take the plunge, he would be doing even more damage to the Labour Party and, above all, to his family and also his two young daughters.

Finally, isn’t it ironic that the Labour Party was totally against joining the EU in 2003?

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ