Historic building rotting

Having my daughter over from Belgium, I took her family to visit the fortress of St Angelo. I was gratified to note that, thanks to European funds, the upgrading and restoration of this historical gem has taken place.

I was also pleased to find that there was also access to the area that has been loaned to the Order of St John. It had been disgracefully mismanaged after the British had left the island in 1979.

The state of the building is absolutely unacceptable.

On a negative note, I must express my dismay that the façade of a historic building on the waterfront is still in a disgraceful condition. I believe that this area is one of the most iconic historical locations on our island. Is it possible that such a building, even if in private hands, is allowed to go to rot?

We never seem to get things right.

One need only mention the out of character façade of St Angelo Mansions and the miserable unfinished state of the Valletta Opera House with those garish green chairs as obvious examples. This location in Vittoriosa is a magnet for tourists and local visitors. The state of the building in the photo is absolutely unacceptable.

I hope the authorities will look into this without delay.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Two TV stations, same mass

On the evening of February 3, I happened to follow holy mass on Xejk TV at 6.30. The moment I tuned in on the newly-inaugurated UTV channel, I was flabbergasted to notice that it was transmitting the same mass from the Ta’ Pinu Basilica.

It looked like Xejk TV was transmitting at a slight delay of a couple of minutes.

Can any one of these channels explain what they are up to? Surely, they can come to an agreement about duplicity showings of such transmissions. Because of the apparent competition between them and, remember, they pride themselves as being both “socio-religious” channels, the Malta Broadcasting Authority should intervene to settle matters.

Likewise, from a point of view of us, the customers, the Malta Communications Authority and the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority should bring the two owners of these channels together and advise them that the public deserves better.

Anthony J. Saliba – St Paul’s Bay