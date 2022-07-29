Exploitation

How unjust it is that the powerful pamper the mega contractors and other business tycoons who, in pursuit of compulsive, massive self-enrichment, go against the common good. The environment in these little islands we call home is being ruined on a daily basis.

Humble foreigners working in many economic sectors, especially construction and catering, are exploited mercilessly. They accept the crumbs they get, which though, sometimes, probably better than what they could earn in their poor native countries, are crumbs, nonetheless.

They are often not employed legally, live in unhygienic squalor in groups – to be able to pay the rent – and are even charged exorbitant fees by agents who bring them to Malta. Why aren’t these agents investigated?

An economy built on this widespread injustice is a very dark blot on our collective conscience. Economic prosperity needs to be earned justly and aimed at the common good, not stolen from the poor.

Carmel Zammit – Naxxar

Don’t destroy Għarb

I am an Għarb resident and I am just one of the many who are not amused and are vociferously objecting to the proposed development of a seven-storey care home in the locality.

Għarb is still a very picturesque village and should remain so for future generations. File photo: Shutterstock.com

Għarb is still a very picturesque village in the westerly part of Gozo. We are surrounded by open spaces and very scenic views and us locals, plus many Maltese and foreigners, walk around and enjoy these areas.

This planned monstrosity will take up quite a chunk of ODZ land and will go to up to seven storeys at its highest point.

This will present blank, featureless walls to the residents, will block the views they enjoy now and looking out on to San Dimitri chapel, Ta’ Pinu and Tal-Fanal village will become a thing of the past. The view of the village from these and other areas will be completely obliterated once and for all.

Such a huge building at the bottom of a quiet narrow street, possibly the largest planned for Gozo to date, does not augur well for the locals at all. It will be expected that visitors, because of lack of parking facilities, will leave their cars in this street aggravating the situation further while ambulances, delivery trucks and others servicing the care home will be hampered.

We locals have absolutely nothing to gain except two or more years of building mayhem, heavy lorries blocking the street, lots of dust and even more noise pollution, plus additional and unwanted traffic driving through the village centre. This is a pristine part of Gozo and it should remain so for our pleasure and enjoyment and future generations.

Bernard Storace – Għarb