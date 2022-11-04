Opera is Gozo

Xlendi going to the dogs. It started going down the slippery slope a long time ago but now the motion is accelerating. The waterfront is also shabby. You should compare it with the waterfronts of Cottonera.

Tragedy is Gozo. The long wrangling over who should operate the fast ferry smells foul of shady dealings in the government. And, now, adding insult to injury, the service(!) has been downgraded.

Let’s not forget how the project of the Gozo aquatic centre stood still for a long, long time.

Where will our Year 7 and Year 8 students play when their school is ready? And is there enough sunshine? Apart from bad management and not wanting to listen to who protested for the good of our adolescents, it is also the result of lobbying by a group to have a museum taking the lion’s share of what was once the educational complex.

Tragedy is Gozo. No major new road project on the cards. Just covering with tarmac country lanes or doing emergency works. This is not the way to better the tourism product.

Farce too is Gozo’s destiny. See how we are conducting a scientific study by hunting down turtle doves. This is cuckoo or should I say fishy and foxy?

Gozo should be harmony. But our ridges have already succumbed to massive development. It is/was a gem, like someone said.

But one should take action when one can influence decisions.

Voters choose the leaders.

What is funny is that the opposition is not protesting against the massive uglification of Gozo.

That’s why it all boils down to how one votes. God punishes His people by sending them bad leaders, So, it is the people who are punishing themselves. (cf. Judges 9).

Joe Portelli – Nadur

Save the gate

We seem to live in an environment of increasing public squalor. Our country is choked with endless behemoths elbowing their way through the roads choked with traffic and construction dust.

I am sure that the miserable state of the Lija cemetery gate is noted by some of our apparatchiks who pass by this main arterial road.

The miserable state of the Lija cemetery gate.

When one considers how many millions of euros are being soaked up in mega-construction works and massive road systems, some money and energy might eventually be spared to put this right.

Our rapidly vanishing architectural heritage could do with some concerned attention.

Hope springs eternal.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan