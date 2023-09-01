Shrinking value of money

I refer to Claudia Calleja’s article (August 23) dealing with the current tourist situation in Gozo, in particular, the real or perceived decline in the restaurant business activity.

The main reason mentioned are the proliferation of restaurants, cost of food supplies and type of tourists.

I beg to differ. Strongly. And I strongly point out a different reason. The shrinking value of money.

On a recent visit to Gozo, a relative of mine experienced not one, but two frustrating let-downs by catering establishments on the same day within the space of eight hours.

At lunchtime, she was in a very renowned five-star hotel-resort with a group of another seven family members and friends. She ordered a gluten free burger and, when served, she noticed that the bun looked greyish and, on close inspection, revealed it was moulded.

On a recent visit to Gozo, visitors experienced two frustrating let-downs by catering establishments on the same day. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

She immediately brought it to the attention of the Gozitan chef whose first response was that the kitchen buys all bread requirements from a popular Gozitan baker, who he named. Is that an excuse that the mould was not noticed before served?

To add insult to injury, he then claimed that this was not the first or the second time that they were supplied with inedible items.

It would be superfluous to quote the verbal reaction of the relative and her lawyer friend.

In the evening, this same group decided to order eight take out pizzas (again from the best of the best), delivered to their residence through a food courier company. A special request for one gluten free pizza was made.

After a long wait past the agreed delivery time, they contacted the pizza house to be informed that the delay was due to a long detour the motorcyclist had to take because of a village festa.

The courier eventually arrived but, lo and behold, carrying seven pizzas not eight. He insisted that he was given seven but the supplier said that eight were sent out. As it was getting late, it was decided to share the seven.

To aggravate matters in rising temperatures and blood pressure, it was noticed that the gluten free pizza was not identified. Back to the drawing board and the mobile phone for the second time.

The supplier admitted that the pizzaiolo (probably overworked, underpaid but works frenetically nevertheless) forgot to mark the special item but added that the gluten free one was easily identifiable as the mozzarella was cut in cubes. Due to the late delivery, all the mozzarella had melted and all the pizzas looked the same.

The supplier respondent then said that the gluten free dough was perforated at the base but, there again, all the pizzas delivered had a perforated base, so the person concerned went without food for the night, not risking ending up in hospital.

If this is not the epitome of amateurism, then God save us from what is. People suffering from acute gluten intolerance sustain immediate and severe physical reactions and all catering establishments must be more responsible when handling special demands for which, after all, they make an extra charge.

I love Gozo and, in the past, have enjoyed trying out different restaurants without problems.

Henceforth, I shall proceed with caution. Not that a price hike will break my wallet but paying more for disappointing and frustrating experiences is not in my self-created book of principles.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija, Gozo