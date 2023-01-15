Campus Hub agreement

Reference is being made to the article entitled ‘Campus Hub agreement extended to avoid penalties for deadlines’ (January 8).

Unfortunately, the whole article relies on the documentation forming part of the promise of sale (konvenju) and ignores the conditions agreed to by the parties in the final deed.

The deadlines clause referred to in the article is in article 1.1 of the global obligations agreement, which agreement was executed on May 29, 2019 and annexed as Document F of the deed. To date, contrary to what is claimed by the journalist, there have been no extensions to the deadlines.

The changes referred to in the article relate to the draft of the agreements attached to the preliminary agreement (konvenju).

It stands to reason that if the permit was granted on December 20, 2018, the works could not commence on September 2018 let alone completed on such date. Therefore, it is totally erroneous for one to claim that the extensions to the preliminary agreement were entered into to somehow avoid the payment of penalties.

The article also referred to the ground rent. Unfortunately, it made reference to the clause outlining the part payable in advance but failed to refer to the part of the ground rent payable in arrears.

Furthermore, contrary to what is stated in the article, the escalation rate of the said ground rent is not fixed but is a function of inflation with the minimum escalation rate set at 10 per cent.

Pierre Cassar, director, Marketing, Communications and Alumni Office, University of Malta, Msida

Antonio Micallef

I refer to the letter by Alfred Bonnici (January 8) regarding the identity of the person in the early portrait by Giorgio Preca.

I was surprisingly pleased to learn that it was Antonio Micallef, my father’s uncle, who we used to know affectionately as ‘iz-Ziju Ninu’.

Antonio Micallef left his mark as the mentor of our leading late sculptors Vincent Apap, George Borg and others.

EDWARD MICALLEF – Mellieħa

Road fatalities

A smashed motorcycle. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Jean Karl Soler (January 8) is right when claiming car drivers have been apportioned excessive blame for road fatalities compared to those of two-wheelers.

The recent significant increase in motorcycles overtaking cars on both the inside and the outside and weaving haphazardly from one lane to the other at high speed means very heightened danger for their safety.

This is apart from occasions when motorcyclists have lost control of their bike at high speed due to no fault of other vehicles.

Soler is also right in emphasising how dangerous bicycles are, particularly so when their riders think road rules don’t apply to them, such as coming down a one-way street wrong way at night with no lights.

This also applies to electric scooters.

And, of course, Soler’s comments about alcohol and cannabis also refer to drivers of two-wheelers.

A significant number of road fatalities are pedestrians. Some of these, both local and foreign, seem to think it’s okay to cross a road without bothering to look for oncoming traffic or refuse to walk on pavements even when these have been properly reconstructed.

We need to accept we are an overpopulated location and to take appropriate precautions.

ALBERT CILIA-VINCENTI – Attard