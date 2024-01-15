Quality politics, please

Malta badly needs a new political party. There were various small parties in the past but they hardly ever made any impact. But, now, our country has thousands of reluctant voters who are staying away from the polls and, thus, their vote is wasted.

Can there be at least 13 people (one for each district) who are honest, charismatic and, yes, patriotic who were never affiliated to any of the main political parties and come together with a programme aimed at offering quality politics across the board, in all sectors, to our people?

The stark reality is that, if this government is re-elected in the next general election, even with a lesser majority, our country can start writing the epitaph on our democracy.

Anthony Pulis – Guardamangia

An archbishop for all men

Following the recent interview with Mark Laurence Zammit, our Archbishop Charles Scicluna (January 8) seems to me to be an archbishop for all men. In his sagacious opinions and forthright answers, he did not waiver in letting us know how he thinks things should and should not be done in our miniscule nation.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He enjoys enough experience in the international fora to guide our nation’s leaders.

He is adamant in his telling off those persons in high authority to abide by our laws and not to twist them to their own and their followers’ advantage. The archbishop was rather harsh while expressing his views on a cardinal becoming a pope: “A life sentence.” Not quite a life sentence due to the mature age of the candidate. But, then, several popes have been elevated to sainthood for their sacrifice. Well over one-third have been declared saints.

On celibacy: in England I had the pleasure of meeting an ex-Church of England priest who had converted to Catholicism together with his wife and two sons and was accepted as a Catholic priest. Such is the shortage of Catholic priests in the UK. Our archbishop is not one who suffers from short-sightedness.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

The market and the common good

“The value of the common good is beyond market value.” Really great and wise words from the Gozo Curia (January 5).

All teachers of both economics and politics must inculcate the concept in all their students.

All politicians, bureaucrats and decision-makers must practise it.

All businesspeople must pray to the Holy Spirit daily to enlighten them in applying the concept.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara