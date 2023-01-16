Stripping most museums bare of treasures

Amabile Galea is relieved that the Elgin marbles are finally being returned to Greece (January 11).

Just to be clear, they are only being returned on loan as part of a cultural deal with Greece; the reason being that UK law prevents historical treasures from being legally given away from British museums.

That would also apply to the alleged removal of the Maltese cannon.

Greece will be reciprocating by lending some other ancient artefacts to the British Museum.

Imagine what would happen if every country scoured museums worldwide and demanded that anything that belonged to them should be returned. I dare say the National War Museum in Malta would have to be moved, literally, lock, stock and barrel, to the UK.

In any event, in 1812, Greece still formed part of the Ottoman Empire by whom Lord Elgin (who paid for the excavation) was given permission to remove the marbles, so the marbles were at best ‘rescued’ from probably being stolen, damaged or lost for ever as a result of being transported to the UK.

If returned, the Maltese cannon could easily find itself (like the old artefact recently found in a government minister’s garden) on the front drive of some other minister’s villa.

Ultimately, if everything historical held in most world museums had to be returned to the original owners, every major museum in the world would be stripped bare of a considerable number of its assets.

As long as these ancient treasures are safeguarded and preserved, and put on display, it is really swings and roundabouts which location they are in. Should the Mona Lisa be returned to Italy; or even perhaps the Caravaggio at St John’s Co-Cathedral?

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

Not your own body

With all due respect to Mary Shephard (January 12) when she wrote “... that a woman has complete right over her body: women’s body, women’s choice”.

This is – and, of course, I write as a convinced Catholic – totally wrong reasoning.

No, “our” body is not our own. It was loaned to us for a temporary period by God who giveth and taketh all and we all have the sacred duty of not doing anything with or to it that goes against His will, including, of course, aborting the natural offspring of the said body.

So, please, let us put a stop to such blasphemies.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

BCRS punishment

Image: Times of Malta

After less than a month since the BCRS scheme’s introduction, the Paola and Tarxien machines are not working or are full. When phoning for help on 9914 4730 one only gets a voicemail. So much for help!

Would the authorities make BCRS provide more machines that work and that are maintained regularly? The situation is causing a lot of added stress.

Maria Meilak – Tarxien