Restoration of Polverista Gate

The Polverista Curtain, in the Cottonera Lines is currently being restored. This is the opportune time to re-establish pedestrian access through the Polverista Gate, which has long been walled up. Nearby is the vehicular tunnel beneath the Polverista Curtain but this is not wide enough to have a proper pavement. meaning that it is dangerous for use by those wanting to walk from Fgura to Cospicua or vice versa. Presently, the only safe pedestrian access between Fgura and Cospicua is through the distant Għajn Dwieli tunnel.

The walled up Polverista Gate and nearby vehicular tunnel prior to the start of the restoration works. Viewed from the Fgura side (from outside the Cottonera Lines)

Pedestrian access through the Polverista Gate would not only benefit the locals but also enable the establishment of heritage trails linking the Cottonera and Santa Margherita Lines.

It is very important and deserving of praise that the Santa Margherita and the Cottonera Lines are being restored through the very good work of the Restoration & Preservation Department.

The next step must be to think about how to create and improve access to and between them so that the public may discover, view and admire these impressive and extensive fortifications.

Ray Cachia Zammit – Paola

Maccabeus’s edict

One might read in Second Maccabees (Douay-Rheims 1899 American Edition: 12:43), when Judas Maccabeus had ordered, as commander-in-chief of the Jewish army, sacrifices would be offered in the Temple of Jerusalem itself as a prayer for the slain soldiers who had worn pagan amulets or any other good-luck charms: “And making a gathering, he sent twelve thousand drachms of silver to Jerusalem for sacrifice to be offered for the sins of the dead, thinking well and religiously concerning the resurrection.’’

The book was likely written in between 150 and 100 BCE in Koine Greek (A Catholic Commentary on Holy Scripture/1953).

Incidentally, Peter Paul Saydon had studies on six of the canonical books treated in that scholarly work. ‘The Canticle of Canticles’ would be one of them.

Francis Attard – Marsa