A leaked list dating to 2015, seen by Times of Malta, shows that magistrates are still investigating 29 workplace fatalities, the earliest of them going back to May 2018.

The general perception in Malta is that magisterial inquiries are being used as tools to slow down or stop the process of justice. – J. Schembri

I wonder how many more car accident inquiries are still open? Or are they resolved more quickly if big businesses are not involved? We will never know as the findings are kept secret. – Gordon Cook

Malta’s infamous and world-renowned greed rules this country. It’s a disgusting national disgrace. Making money comes before people’s lives and safety on every occasion. – J. Borg

We’ve known of the inefficiency of our courts for ages. But everything stays the same as the system suits politicians. – F. Galea

My feel is that the system is created (or evolved) to protect the powerful and not the common person. After all, they (rich, powerful) have been investing in politicians (all shades and many lawyers) for many years. – Hilary-Paul Agius

Does anyone really believe that they’ll ever be concluded? – J. Degabriele

This, of course, is awful news, especially for those injured and the relatives of those who have lost their lives. Is the reason for these delays because of the workload of the investigators concerned or their lack of expertise in this field or both? Presumably, those who have been injured will not be able to claim any kind of monetary compensation until these magistrates come to some kind of decision as to where to lay the blame, in which case I would suspect these people’s lives are still in ruins because of these unacceptable delays. – David Dilnutt

The new ward simulator is complete with mannequins Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Before all this show of mannequins, maybe a revision of their working conditions and salary scale should be seriously considered. Strict control of corrupt practices by some employment agencies should be seriously investigated and, if proof is found, legal action taken. – Francis Said

What about teaching them some Maltese or, at least, English? It would be a better idea if you increase salaries which will attract Maltese youths to choose nursing as their job. – Alfred Cassar

Do the mannequins wait in a corridor for four hours? – Steve Bartram