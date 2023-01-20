Foetus or stillbirth not a person

Kenneth Cassar (January 16) is correct when drawing the important scientific and ethical distinction between a “potential person” (foetus or unborn child) and a legally real person that has been state registered at birth and has a “soul” according to religious belief – foeti and stillbirths are not recognised and registered as persons by any credible state around the world, nor does the Christian faith claim they’re going to “heaven”.

The democracies with legalised abortion usually permit that up to around 24 weeks’ gestation, not because foetal consciousness starts around that time (as Cassar claims) but because foetal lungs approach maturity around that gestation time – before that, foetal lungs are not developed enough to permit breathing and independent life outside the mother’s womb.

What about consciousness? This is not simply responding to touch or a painful stimulus; it involves observation, registering and memory; only the more highly-evolved animals have this ability, with humans at the top of the consciousness scale, which unfortunately comes at a cost – they are conscious of death. Consciousness is the closest science can associate with the spiritual “soul”. There is scientific debate about when the most primitive form of consciousness appears in foeti but memory is generally accepted as establishing itself around the fourth year of childhood.

One pregnancy medical service which might involve abortion, legalised in some democracies and omitted in this local debate, is testing of the early foetus for some serious genetic abnormalities like Down’s Syndrome, or ultrasound identification of spina bifida, most serious cases of the latter spinal abnormality usually ending up incontinent and in a wheelchair.

In these countries, the parents would be counselled and then it’s up to them to take the difficult decision of whether or not to abort and try again. If there has been such a case in Malta where the parents haven’t been told of such a foetal abnormality (and what services are available overseas) before the child is born, I would feel this is wicked not good medical practice.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

How to make better use of White Rocks

The White Rocks complex. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The White Rocks Complex in Pembroke was built by the British forces during the 1960s to house servicemen in the army but when the military personnel left Malta, this place was converted into a holiday complex.

During the past years, a good number of proposals have been put forward but, unfortunately, nothing good has materialised.

The government should focus on something different, unique in the world and that attracts a different kind of tourism and help people.

The building should be restored to its former glory and turned into a Down Syndrome resort.

I propose that it will have parallel guidelines to those of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, adding tourism to make it self sustainable. The complex will be run and managed by a Down Syndrome community (under supervision).

Part of the complex should have a retirement home for members of the local Down Syndrome community who will end up solo when their parents pass away while the rest of the units will be used to accommodate Down Syndrome people from different countries.

On many occasions, Down Syndrome people stay with their parents and the main question for every parent is what will happen with them once they die.

The White Rocks Complex is an ideal place for this project, offering serenity not only as a unique resort but also to offer peace of mind to the parents.

Oliver Mallia – St Paul’s Bay