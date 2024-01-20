What about the Eucharist?

In his article ‘Have we given up on the Church?’ (January 5), Mark Said gave much food for thought on the future of the Church in Malta. However, I venture to take issue with him on his statement: “Historically, the Church has bet almost everything on gathering people in a building. I believe that, in future, the Church in Malta will have to focus less on gathering and much more on connecting.”

My disappointment is that nowhere in his article does the word ‘Eucharist’ feature, thus giving the impression that one goes to church merely to pray and participate in the celebration of the mass. Without a physical presence, how can one receive the Eucharist?

I consider it a pity that his intriguing thoughts on the future of the Church in Malta failed to highlight the endowment left to us by Jesus Christ Himself at His last supper before His passion and death on the cross – the Eucharist. This is the crux of the Catholic Church’s mass together with the invitation for us to receive the blessed host.

The word ‘Eucharist’ itself means ‘thanksgiving’. Thus, I must disagree with Said that “in future, the Church in Malta will have to focus less on gathering and much more on connecting”.

At the point of communion in the mass, the celebrant says: “Behold the Lamb of God, behold Him who takes away the sins of the world. Blessed are those who are called to the supper of the Lord.” Those present respond, saying: “Lord, I am not worthy that You should enter under my roof but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.” Therefore, a “gathering” cannot be dispensed with.

It is true that, unfortunately, the closure of churches during the COVID pandemic got usual churchgoers accustomed to following mass on TV in the comfort of their home, thus not receiving the Eucharist. What is needed, in my opinion, is for the Church to do more to reverse this trend by stressing the real value of receiving the Eucharist at least on Sundays but, preferably, more often than that. We are still blessed with an abundance of churches and chapels where mass is celebrated, in most cases more than once daily.

I end by quoting from our bishops’ pastoral letter (June 2023) on the Sunday mass: “The celebration of the Eucharist on Sundays is at the heart of the Church (Catechism of the Catholic Church no. 2177). We Christians go to Sunday mass to meet the Risen Christ or, better still, to allow Him to come to meet us; to listen to His word; sustain our soul from His table, thus becoming a Church, which means His mystical Body in this world.”

Anthony Curmi – St Julian’s

Pre-1961 pensions anomaly

In the budget for this year, it was mentioned that the anomaly for pensioners born pre-1961 will be addressed but no clarification was made as to how and when.

It is good to remind the government that pensioners who qualify for this anomaly are nowadays in their 70s and over.

They should surely at least get the satisfaction that this wrong be made right as the clock for their lifespan is ticking fast.

May the ministry concerned enlighten us on this matter.

Michael Vella – Sliema