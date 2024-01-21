The untouchables

Louis Naudi’s piece concerning the horrors accompanying construction in his neighbourhood (January 7) makes for distressing reading.

Unfortunately, though, utter lawless disregard for others’ amenities and properties by the construction industry in today’s Malta is the norm. To say nothing of arbitrarily blocking roads and accessibility to garages and other joys.

I wonder, however, who the rogue contractors and remiss architects who, in turn, appoint them are ultimately working for? In other words, does the buck not stop with the owners of these sites and should they not bear any responsibility while their properties get ‘embellished’ to their eventual financial advantage but the detriment of everyone else?

Name and shame... or are whoever it may be untouchables, as usual?

ANNA MICALLEF – Sliema

Spot on

Kevin Cassar’s articles are well researched, detailed – and usually damning.

As far as I know – but I stand to be corrected – he has never been sued for libel. This seems to confirm the accuracy of his writings, no?

CARMEL SCIBERRAS – Naxxar

Court-appointed experts

We have a shortage of experienced expert witnesses. And the few highly experienced ones are in constant demand and spread very thinly across the system. As a result, they either refuse to take on cases or are dilatory in their submission of opinions, both of which cause delays in the trial.

Expert witnesses often submit their opinions in court late or opinions that need to be revised, supplemented or clarified. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It also does not help that, despite clear rules that stipulate that expert witnesses should only be engaged when the court does not possess the required expert knowledge to establish relevant facts, expert witnesses are called in for straightforward cases where their testimony is of little or no value to the case. This delays the trial and increases trial costs.

We have no requirement for new expert witnesses to undergo training on trial processes before being admitted into the profession. Without sufficient knowledge of trial processes and an understanding of the correct procedures to be followed when providing expert testimony, expert witnesses can end up causing or exacerbating inefficiency in the trial process instead of facilitating the decision-making process.

Expert witnesses often submit their opinions late, or they submit opinions that need to be revised, supplemented, or clarified. At times, this results in the postponement of hearings or the engagement of several experts in one trial, which prolongs the proceedings.

In May 2016, the Department of Justice embarked on a court experts reform exercise as part of a holistic justice reform. Despite that reform exercise, to date, the appointment of the usually limited number of experts by our courts, especially in magisterial inquiries, continues to contribute to the endemic judicial delays, thus bringing about an increasing backlog of cases. The system for appointing court experts remains primitive and relies on experts building contacts with magistrates and judges.

The time has surely come to seriously consider introducing a system whereby court-appointed experts are based on a roster system incorporating as many experts as possible in as many different fields of expertise as possible on a basis of trust, competence and dedication.

In cases where judges generally lack specialist expertise beyond their own field, the courts are growing increasingly dependent on experts and on the trustworthiness of their methods and their honesty and integrity.

The issue concerning how to fulfil the courts’ need for trustworthy expert knowledge must be determined by a procedural model in line with 21st century expectations.

MARK SAID – Msida