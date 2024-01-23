Priests’ celibacy

I read the article ‘To marry or not to marry?’ (January 21).

I agree with Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s proposal to revisit the topic of optional marriage for priests.

Many centuries ago, lots of priests and even cardinals and popes were married and had children.

The main problem came when widows and children claimed or grabbed church property and said it was their inheritance.

That part is wrong, and the Vatican imposed the celibacy rule.

However, due to the shortage of priests, I believe that if a man becomes a priest and conducts his duties honourably and without accusations of misconduct or abuse for five years, he should be given the option to marry a woman, provided that neither she nor their children inherit church property.

Abiding by Catholic doctrine would be a blessing for the couple and a “win-win” proposition for them and the Catholic Church at large.

James Marples – Texas, USA

Refuse pick-up just not working in Valletta

I am sorry to say that this is the first time I am seeing Valletta looking like a filthy dump.

Maybe the new pick-up times are just not convenient. Waking up at 6.30am to take out the various dustbins is already difficult for residents but even more so for others who have to travel to their work by that time.

Boxes and other recycled waste remained uncollected. Organic waste was also not collected the next day.

Why this change?

Today, many seem to be ignoring this pickup time.

If they are breaking the rules it is maybe because the rules need to be changed. Otherwise, why is no one fining them?

Today (Thursday) uncollected recycling bags and boxes were still there this evening at 10pm.

Tomorrow morning at 6.30am I’ll have to take out empty bottles as silently as possible not to wake up the residents. But then where do I put them?

There are also white organic bags tomorrow. Where do we put them? The boxes were still there on Friday, with the organic waste.

Let’s face it. This is just not working.

We need to find an alternative even if it is more costly.

Two pickups a day?

Should there be a place where we can deposit our bottles and papers at convenient times for all instead of leaving them outside our homes?

What if I cook a meal on Saturday and go on holiday on Sunday? Where do I leave my rubbish?

Please find a solution because Valletta has become a stinky dump. And who knows what diseases we are going to end up with when rats start visiting the rubbish.

Please do something soon.

Anna Trigona – Valletta