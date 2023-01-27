PL cannot be trusted

I fully agree with John Vassallo (January 21) that the Labour government has no mandate to introduce abortion in Malta and has promised many times that it would never do so.

The PL must never be trusted. They preach one thing and do the opposite.

Francis Vella – Mosta

Where does the buck stop?

Last week, in Swieqi, at about 7am, a crane operator was already waiting to start operations. He was to provide lifting services to a building supervisor who planned to complete the roof of a penthouse with concrete.

He had all permits from the Swieqi local council in place and affixed the relevant notices the day before to alert car drivers to leave the related parking space vacant. However, things turned out not as planned, as a car was still occupying the space where the crane was supposed to work from.

A marathon started with the crane driver phoning the local council but these shirked their responsibilities even though they had issued the related permit.

They suggested he contact LESA’s office. He did so but LESA officials advised him to phone the police station in Swieqi. Now it was the police’s turn to divert the caller again to the Swieqi local council.

By this time, the concrete mixers were already lined up to provide the concrete requested by the supervisor.

Things were still at a standstill until about 10am. The vehicle parked in this reserved space remained there and no none had any idea who the car owner was.

Furthermore, no one from the police station nor any LESA official who have access to contact details of vehicle owners took the initiative and phoned the owner to sort out the matter earlier.

The frustrated supervisor decided to shift the crane to another space with the concrete mixers parking in front of other private garages.

My humble and simple question is: why does the local council issue permits when it cannot enforce them?

Swieqi local council please wake up and justify this waste of time and resources!

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Comino’s past mistakes

We all know everyone makes mistakes. One of the many bad ones was the concession given in the 1960s to build a hotel and bungalows on Comino.

A serious government should admit a mistake was made and try to correct it, for the benefit of all Maltese.

The abandoned hotel on Comino. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Prime Minister Robert Abela, before the last election, had pledged to start dismantling structures and returning land to nature.

Comino could be his biggest showcase for this promise. Or were they just empty promises? It’s never too late to right a wrong.

Steven Cilia – Mtarfa