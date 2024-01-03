Humanity unbecoming

It is incredible and utterly regrettable that, in 2023, after whole centuries of savage, barbaric and indiscriminate massacres, genocides and killings, humanity still continues to fall to the lowest level of inflicting bestial, inhuman and degrading treatment on fellow human beings.

The latest episodes of indescribable and unimaginable torture and killings happening in nearby areas, such as Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, are a case in point.

People stand among the debris of the destroyed Shukhevych Museum after a Russian drone attack in Bilogorshchethe, on the outskirts of Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

It is obvious that humanity has not learned its lesson.

Still, praying and hoping that, one day, humanity will be enlightened should never fade in each and every one of us.

MARK SAID – Msida

Help for missionaries

Members of the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) have been working in Peru since 1968. Throughout all these years, we have always opted to work with the poorest and most disadvantaged. So, besides evangelisation, which is the principal aspect of our mission, we help these people by providing food, clothing and catering for other basic needs such as education and health. After all, you cannot preach to an empty stomach.

As one can imagine, all this is only possible through the help of numerous benefactors, the Mission Fund among them. For a number of years, it has been assisting the missionary activity of the Church in various countries where people are most in need. As missionaries, we are very grateful to the Mission Fund and the many benefactors who collaborate with the Mission Fund.

Anyone who would like to be part of all this can contribute by participating in the various fundraising activities organised by the group and by sending used stamps and other donations to their office.

Following are the details of Mission Fund: BOV: Iban no.: MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022; APS: Iban no.: MT67APSB77079005231820000 820762; BNF: Iban no.: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101; and LOM: Iban no.: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115.

More information on their website: www.missionfund. org.mt.

Fr MARIO MICALLEF MSSP – Rabat

Silent solitude

There is a big difference between loneliness and solitude. Loneliness is negative. Solitude is positive.

Daily periods of silent solitude in the healing presence of Our Lord is beneficial to all aspects of our human life.

CARMEL SCIBERRAS – Naxxar