Attack on the Maltese language

One sincerely wonders how the local associations always lobbying for local retailers (including bars, eateries, etc.) would react to an accusation that they don’t care two hoots about the Maltese language.

What would they (Chamber of SMEs, MHRA, Chamber of Commerce, etc.) say if accused that the owners of such establishments simply do not want to pay good enough wages to their staff, such that a situation was then comfortably created where jobs with them were, first, moved into a category where they are “jobs that the Maltese do not want to work in” and, then, comfortably, replacing them with foreigners who are paid meagre wages and can hardly say a word in our language?

It is time for the citizens of this country to react on this front. And the best way to do this is by simply not using those establishments where they cannot speak in their own native language to whoever is supposedly there to serve them.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Staggering services to relieve traffic congestion

Aaron Farrugia’s plan (January 21) to stagger services to relieve congestion is an excellent idea and it’s applied in all countries I’ve visited or lived in and it’s a wonder nobody else thought of it before now.

He mentioned hospital appointments and delivery services specifically but, of course, all other aspects of daily life should be visited.

I was amazed to read that hospital appointments are all scheduled for 7.30am. The waiting room must be filled to the brim with patients shoulder to shoulder. For a start, patients should be instructed not to attend earlier than 10/15 minutes before their appointment time.

Hospital appointments are all scheduled for 7.30am. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

This should also apply to other governmental services (public registries, passports, electricity and so on), which are mostly located in Valletta. Implement (and strictly uphold) legislation which staggers movement of delivery vehicles.

Banks and cash points specifically (I only know of two cash points in Ħamrun) are in short supply and some people have to drive to some cash points.

However – and harping back to the old online debate – it comes down to education. If those who benefit from easing congestion take time to issue detailed written (and personal on-the-spot) instructions, then people will not have to travel to access services.

There are also other incentives for going online: Lloyds bank gives me cashback for using my credit card for my purchases. Last month, I was credited with £120 (cashback from the monthly food shopping bill and all other purchases, including paying for a family holiday). Even a cup of tea is paid-for by credit card or via iPhone App.

Sadly, in Malta there is always a political aspect to anything progressive so the minister should keep his eye on the ball and does not allow let anyone distract him from this plan simply for them to gain the extra vote!.

And do it now.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK