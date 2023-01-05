Lack of law enforcement in Żebbuġ

I have to drive down Main Street, in Żebbuġ almost daily, entering it just by the Maypole convenience store, in Triq Mikelanġ Sapiano.

Before I even enter Main Street, I’m appalled at the number of times that I notice cars parked on the zebra-crossing in front of Maypole’s.

What are pedestrians meant to do? Do they risk crossing, by taking a chance, walking on the main road before they can get on to the rest of the zebra crossing?

Cars regularly park on the zebra crossing in Main Street, Żebbuġ. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Well, that’s bad enough, however, the next observation, that I have made is even more appalling.

What is it, one may ask.

The problem lies only some 100 metres further down Main Street, from the Lunzjata chapel.

It’s a rather big problem, costing the taxpayer quite a few thousands of euros every year and has been doing so for well over three years now.

It all involves an armed police constable, sitting in a small, comfortable, portable cabin for 24/7, with air conditioner on top of it, outside the residence of a VIP, living in that area.

Further, this part of Main Street, I have noted, is used daily by motorists, blatantly breaking the rules by speeding in a 30-kilometre speed limit road, apart from others blatantly using mobile phones and texting while driving.

There is such a speed limit sign at the entrance to alley number 16 in Main Street.

However, another similar sign should be placed further down the road and, ideally, just in front of the police portable cabin to help remind the duty police constable that he/she must also be on the lookout for dangerous drivers.

I wonder how many police constables, sitting in their comfortable air-conditioned portable cabins, these last few years have reported motorists, for breaking the law, although they can see it blatantly happening right in front of their eyes.

Law enforcement – what a joke!

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ

From Georgia with love

We, the Buhagiar family, from the second neocatechumenal community of the parish of Mosta, have been living here, with some of our children, in Tbilisi, Georgia, for the last 17 years.

We would like to express our appreciation to all the benefactors who showed their generosity and love for the mission through the Mission Fund.

We have travelled here as a family for the sole purpose of living among others, to bear witness and to help and encourage the Christian community by evangelising, catechising all the sacraments and being witness to God’s love every day.

We are very grateful to assist and witness this work of the Lord in his field. Thank you.

We promise our daily prayers to all the numerous benefactors of the Mission Fund, deceased and alive.

The public may contribute by sending used stamps or donations to the Mission Fund.

Donations may be sent online or by direct bank transfer. More information may be found on the website: www.missionfund.org.mt.

Joseph, Lorna and family Buhagiar – Tbilisi, Georgia