Complicity in abortion

I address the message of this letter, primarily, to the members of parliament.

The ‘mother’s health’ cardinal reference point is the Trojan horse by which abortion is decriminalised and, in common parlance, ‘introduced’ into Maltese society.

The life of the pregnant mother in immediate danger is a clearly defined situation for the doctor and very recognisable. This situation is one which the doctor could, and if necessary would, attest to, with fact and data... not so, her health.

Health is an abused term, remarkably so in the term ‘reproductive health’. To the pro-abortionists, as to the anti-abortionists, ‘reproductive health’ is the ‘locomotive’ for abortion.

So ‘health’, even when associated with ‘life’, of the mother (in any proposed amendment to the current legal situation of abortion as a criminal act) is the key word to open the door to abortion in Malta.

Those parliamentarians who vote in favour of the current amendment/bill before parliament that has the Trojan horse word ‘health’ and the president who signs the act are complicit in the evil wrought by abortion in this country.

Peter Micallef-Eynaud – St Julian’s

Where are we all?

Afghan female students stopped by Taliban security personnel next to a university in Kabul. Taliban rulers have banned university education for women nationwide. Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP

Are we – all the academics and students at the University of Malta, MCAST, the Institute for Tourism Studies etc. – all missing, or simply ignoring, something very serious happening in Afghanistan: the obscene prohibiting of females from studying in that country’s tertiary education institutions?

Am I missing something? Are we all ignoring this?

Not one single Muslim friend of mine has confirmed the correctness of such behaviour against females in that country in terms of Islamic teachings. This is simple condemnation of a big and important part of the Afghan nation to total mental depravation, to total subservience, to ignorance and to whatnot.

It is, of course, also very shortsighted in economic and political terms. In collective terms, Afghanistan will remain a poor Third World country and always a victim ripe and ready to drop into the colonising hands of whichever other nation will seek to victimise that poor people and profit from this extremely poor way of governing.

Shouldn’t our academics have also got together and publicly collectively insisted with our ministry for foreign affairs that our nation’s feelings for the women of Afghanistan be clearly and unequivocally voiced?

John Consiglio – Birkirkara