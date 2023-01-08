Falling short of expectations

Just like any party leader, the political skills that are expected from a leader of the opposition are the ability to initiate and implement policy change. In this sense, Bernard Grech is lagging behind as we have hardly seen any significant policy changes within the PN.

What about his ability at party management? Now here is one area where he definitely scores low, externally demonstrating party unity while everyone knows that, internally, there is chronic party mismanagement. His proficiency in terms of public communication also falls conspicuously short of expectations.

Effective opposition involves demonstrating that the PN has changed in policy terms and repositioned itself towards the centre ground of Maltese politics but this process should be agreed upon within the party and, in this context, the PN, under Grech’s leadership, is still works in progress.

Change needs to be demonstrated. The leader of the opposition must be an effective communicator who can demonstrate credibility through performances in parliament, in interviews and in speeches. This is something we have not been witnessing at all lately. Grech is expected to face considerable scrutiny and criticism so high levels of emotional intelligence and resilience are required – which he has been sadly lacking.

As leader of the Nationalist Party, Grech has to run an organisation with a recent history of fratricidal warfare. He needs to keep the party’s members engaged while negotiating some kind of peace between the PN’s warring factions. He must also lead the party’s response to the reports that analysed the last two consecutive heavy electoral defeats.

Leading the opposition is not so much a job as a multiple personality crisis. It is a difficult role at the best of times and the combination of a hostile media environment with the party’s long enthusiasm for conspiratorialism makes it especially challenging for Grech.

Above all, he must remember that constructive opposition must be not only a public service but also a democratic duty, leading to one of the best safeguards we have for good government.

If there is one political lesson that Grech needs to learn, it is the case for constructive opposition.

MARK SAID LL.D – Msida

Early portrait by Giorgio Preca

Early portrait by Giorgio Preca painted when still a student. This artwork forms part of the Malta School of Art collection within the Malta National Collection, courtesy of Heritage Malta – MUŻA, the National Community Art Museum – Mikiel Anton Vassalli

I refer to the article ‘Six Giorgio Preca letters’ by Giovanni Bonello, (January 1).

I have contacted Bonello and informed him that the “early portrait by Giorgio Preca painted when he was still a student” is Antonio Micallef (18.06.1883 - 30.10.1957), the uncle of my wife, Elda, who was headmaster of Malta’s school of art, under which Preca, together with, Vincent Apap, George Borg, John Spiteri Sacco and others, studied.

He had studied under Vincenzo Cardona from Calabria and at the Regia Accademia di belle arti in Rome. Antonio Sciortino was a colleague of his in Rome. This portrait is at the School of Art, Old Bakery Street, Valletta.

ALFRED BONNICI – Ta’ Xbiex

Brexit is far from dead

With every day that passes, it is becoming very clear that Brexit is far from dead: it is only dormant.

Following the news about British politics and the economy, one concludes that there will be a strong public demand in the UK to restore close economic and political relations with the EU.

Will the UK apply to join the EU again? Very unlikely and the target will probably be to make a new relationship only slightly different to what it is now.

In short, the UK will likely end up eating humble pie whatever its requests are.

JOHN CONSIGLIO – Birkirkara

Inactive persons?

The NSO recently reported that there are 160,000 ‘inactive’ persons.

At first glance, I was amazed that 35 per cent of our population are inactive. I would like to know from the NSO how people are included in this category. Is it just on the basis of not paying national insurance?

Granted that the NSO is probably referring to the ‘economic’ activity of employed people. However, there are 1,868 organisations registered with the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector. Voluntary work is being done by thousands of people, without any financial rewards. There are also thousands of religious helpers, families taking care of their parents at home and accompanying them to hospital and parents who stay at home or work from home to care for their children’s upbringing.

Would it not be possible to redefine this inappropriate word and give merit where it is due? Let us forget only the ‘money’ aspect.

RICHARD MICALLEF – Swieqi