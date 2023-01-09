Searching for God

Luke Vella, president of the Theology Students Union (December 23) discusses the survey finding that just under half of Maltese youngsters believe in God.

This is not surprising.

In liberal democracies of western Europe, education and secularisation have increasingly produced generations who are not fearful of questioning fundamental claims of religious faiths. Increasing numbers of youths now go to university where such an institution is supposed to encourage a questioning mind and to believe in what can be observed and measured – remember when Galileo claimed scientifically that the earth goes round the sun not vice versa as the bible described?

A survey has shown that under half of Maltese youngsters believe in God. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Observe today’s youth in Iran – they want freedom not a suffocating theocracy. Liberal democracy offers individuals the freedom to follow the destiny of their choice as long as those choices are not against the common good.

The autocracies offer only a regimented life determined by the ruling few who have grabbed power and have no intention of relinquishing it. The autocracies are the prime potential enemy of the liberal democracies – observe the world today (and the 20th century).

Ideally, religious teaching ought to be on comparative lines, studying how and why religions differ in their beliefs. If Malta’s university theology course is only about the Christian Catholic version, then it would amount to little more than the educational standard of a Catholic secondary school – but perhaps our Alma Mater is more enlightened than that.

Vella reminds us that we are all searching for God. Pope Francis reminds us not only that atheists can also go to heaven (if they’ve led a good life according to their conscience) but also that Catholic hypocrites are less likely to go to heaven than atheists. The examples he quoted of “Catholic hypocrites” included those who exploit others (such as not paying employees just remuneration and fraudsters).

Pope Francis had made this statement in response to a journalist questioning him whether atheists could ever go to heaven (you can check this out on your internet search machine).

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Going to the polls

So we have a prime minister who listens or so he says. But does he? What can improve his hearing acuity? Would an imminent election do the trick perhaps?

Before the last election, protests of a few hundred people in Marsascala were heeded. Won’t thousands from all over Malta and from all strata of society and political affiliation protesting the new abortion law make a greater impact on the prime minister’s ear drum?

Of course, a majority of 40,000 boosts one’s resolve to do whatever one wants. However, who is to tell how many of those 40,000 are against the new abortion law if the majority of the population is against it?

Antoinette Azzopardi – Nadur

The three words for a flourishing new year

Consecrated life has been constantly teaching me three important words which make life as human and as spiritual as possible: Ora, Labora et Recreatio. Put in simple words, they are prayer, work and recreation. This is the trinity for a fruitful living.

Am I praying to and letting the Blessed Trinity inculcate in me these three foundational life attitudes? Are these not the three words of a fruitful and flourishing life for the new year as well as for the rest of my life?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa