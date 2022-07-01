Catechism

It is an undeniable truth that the western world has, since the French revolution and, especially, during the last few decades, discarded many of the values imparted by the Christian faith throughout the centuries. Christ has indeed been practically excluded from almost all realms of human endeavour.

What has been the ordinary Christian’s attitude when confronted by the dominant thought in our culture or, as the Italians say, il pensiero unico? Unfortunately, many Christians did not remain loyal to their faith and their words and actions have conformed to what the majority deem to be right even if it is not. This explains why in countries with an ancient Christian culture like Italy and Ireland referenda called by those who support abortion won the day.

Catholics, thankfully, are in the unique position of having a series of official documents where the teachings of the Church are made clear. The catechism of the Catholic Church is the safest and surest reference on a wide range of issues for those having a theological background and those with none. Upon the publication of the catechism, St John Paul II, to whom believers will ever be grateful, had this to say: “It is a statement of the Church’s faith and doctrine. I declare it to be a sure norm for teaching the faith.”

However, sadly, during the 30 years since its publication many a catholic, and that includes learned men in the Church, have repeatedly and publicly been unfaithful to its teachings sowing confusion among believers. Although nobody disputes their right to express their dissenting and often contrasting views, it is unacceptable that they make it appear as if it were official Church doctrine. The truth is that they are simply expressing their personal opinions and it is highly unjust and uncharitable to make believers think otherwise.

In 2018 and, later, in the encyclical Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis revised the catechism teachings about the death penalty declaring it to be ‘inadmissible’ in all cases. This has become official Church teaching and, therefore, catholics are bound to adhere to it.

In the same manner, catholics should show consistency and loyally follow whatever Mother Church officially teaches.

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar

A great loss

Jack Schiavone. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

When Jack Schiavone died, Malta lost a renowned sportsman.

Another person taken by cancer, he was a tour de force in the islands’ cycling community but was also known in wider sports. His loss will be felt closely in cycling.

He was a man I knew, a man I was privileged and honoured to know and whose loss I will definitely feel.

Jon Miles – England

Abortion law must change

I refer to the statement issued by Doctors for Life in response to the judicial protest filed on June 27 by 135 doctors. The judicial protest calls for the removal of article 243 of the Criminal Code and its replacement with regulations to allow the delivery of immediate care in complicated pregnancies.

Doctors for Life claimed that the removal of article 243 would allow doctors to perform abortions in all circumstances. This is false. Anyone performing an abortion in Malta for any reason would still be liable to imprisonment under article 241(1). Women procuring their own abortion would be similarly liable to imprisonment under article 241(2).

The judicial protest is not intended to make rigid demands on what the law should say but is intended to serve as a starting point for further discussions so a case like Andrea Prudente’s does not happen in Malta ever again. One thing that all doctors who signed the protest agree on is that the law must change.

Isabel Stabile, Doctors for Life – St Julian’s