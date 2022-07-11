Disgraceful plan to turn Valletta into an open-air disco

I feel that I must declare my own disagreement with the entire way in which this obscene policy to turn our baroque city into a cheap and nasty nightclub is one that will turn away any potential quality visitors from the islands.

This is only a small part of the entire devious plan to commercialise the city; first with the increase and erratic permits for outside seating and platforms down the main streets of this wonderful city (endangering lives, no doubt, if emergency services such as fire engines, ambulances and police cannot access crime sites, accidents or even persons who fall ill.

Perhaps we need to ask serious questions here.

If no one else will, then I will ask the questions now: if there is an accident, crime or someone falls ill and there are deaths, who will take political and criminal responsibility for these mismanagement decisions: the local council, the government, the businesses or the Planning Authority?

Now we also have a plan to turn the city into an open-air disco and, possibly, a drunkard’s paradise or drug merchant’s meeting place.

This is another way how to bring down standards and go from quality to more quantity and total chaos, criminality and intrigue.

It is another reason to forget quality tourism for the time being with this regime.

I can guarantee you have not heard the last of this from me. I will support and assist with any means to protect our city, its residents and its image from these dark and sinister plans.

Julian Zarb, researcher, local tourism planning consultant and academic – Iklin

Music in the city

The issue about having ‘moderate’ music in Valletta up to 1am is not about being blue, red, green or whatever but about doing what is right. Allowing music up to 1am, in what is up to now also a residential area, is definitively not right.

Paul Edgar Micallef – Valletta

Why? Why?

I have a simple question.

An application has been submitted to sanction this structure in Marsascala.

When a restaurant/bar builds upon the pavement, sometimes with permanent structures, as well as blocking the zebra stripes crossing, like in Marsacala, they do so without any permission from the Planning Authority.

They know it would be turned down. But, upon the issuance of an order to take it down, they then ask for regularisation. Why is this action even legal? And why is it usually approved?

Alan Zelt – Naxxar