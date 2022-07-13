The politician

One of the characteristics of our political system is that we tend to elect those who can afford to dispense favours and spend lavishly on a campaign, over those who can lead.

For a man or woman on the rise in politics, power first comes through character – that combination of station, social or otherwise – and strength of character that produces not just intimidation, which is power’s crudest form, but flattery too, which is one of its more refined forms.

After that, power begins to grow from its own essence, rising no longer exclusively from the man or woman but from the office itself.

And this is where some balance must be found between its achievement and its apportionment, between the unquenchable desire in any politician to rise and the often humbling and mortifying requirement that one’s station must now be used to some benefit for the people, by making oneself available to the people.

And here, of course, is where corruption begins, for power contains an irresistible urge to further itself.

There is always the next race. But when, finally, there isn’t anymore, when, at last, there is no more ambition to quench, no more nascent cause to follow as a guiding star, then a politician must make a transformation that he may have no more ability to make than he has to grow wings and fly.

He must change his personal ambition into ambition for his country. And therein lies the rub.

John O’Dea – Naxxar

Brought to book

As I write, I am waiting for Maltapost to deliver a book I bought online from England. Its value was €13.98 plus €10.54 postage. In order to get it delivered, I also have to pay Malta customs €3.

It might explain why I never see anybody in Malta actually reading a book. More enlightened countries have minimal VAT or duty or zero rates on reading matter on grounds that reading (of any kind) is considered an educational pursuit.

It may also explain the high illiteracy rate on these islands.

Revel Barker – Għajnsielem

Five months of roadworks with no end in sight

I would like to ask how much longer do the residents of Gżira have to bear the disastrous condition of the lower part of Carlo Manche Street, adjacent to Manoel Street?

It has now been five months since this part of the street was dug up. The uneven terrain, besides being inconvenient to walk on, poses a risk of a bad fall.

Moreover, the unwary motorists who venture to drive through this stretch of road find themselves confronted by a step at the end of the block. This is very difficult to manoeuvre with the possibility of damaging their cars.

Are we to expect the works on this street to be fully completed sometime by the end of the year?

Is Infrastructure Malta thinking of donating the finished work on the street as a Christmas present to the residents?

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira

