You have been warned that the word ‘health’ (retained in Bill 28 Changes…, at (b)) may well be the ‘Trojan horse’, ‘key-in-keyhole’, ‘abortion cat-flap’ (or whatever metaphor you prefer) that allows for a medical intervention (actually an elective abortion procedure) not to be rated as a criminal offence in our country.

‘Health’ is essentially a subjective concept. It cannot be objectively and definitely determined. So, jumping to the bottom line, a very foreseeable scenario could arise in which the doctor(s) may deem the mother’s health not to be “in grave jeopardy which may lead to death” whereas the mother may disagree and challenge the doctor and claim that she could not face life if denied an abortion and, furthermore, may even be able to sue.

Almost three months ago, I wrote that “Malta teeters on the cusp of abortion” (‘Danger, abortion abyss’, April 2).

In my reckoning, the dam wall holding back the imminently threatening culture of death fetid sea, which is already breached by embryo-freezing, will be shaken and gravely weakened by Bill 28, as amended. No doubt, in the near future, there will be challenging case after case until the dam wall totally collapses.

I claim no prophetic vision. I just study history. You have been warned, MPs and sitting president.

Five years ago I wrote: “Abortion is not round the corner, it is there before us” (‘Standing for embryonic fellows’, Times of Malta June 29, 2018). I pointed out that embryo-freezing translates into grave abuse and direct harm inflicted on a human being. Yet, I heard neither a yelp from the human rights baying hounds nor a squeak from the defenders against child abuse in this country.

There is a denial of the humanity of the newly conceived, extra-utero child (which is what the embryo is), being hatefully, and insultingly referred to as “just a blob of cells”. This stance opens the way to eugenics.

You have been warned that those MPs who enact bills that ‘introduce’ the licit practice of embryo-freezing (and/or the business connected to it) and of abortion and the sitting president who signs such bills into law are complicit in the evil these bring on (a direct insult to God, the creator).

You have been warned that truth and goodness will be triumphant in the fullness of time and that evil will be vanquished and that its minions condemned.

Peter Micallef-Eynaud – St Julian’s

Topless Malta

A man walks along St Paul Street, Valletta, shirtless. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Welcome to topless Malta”. What is happening in my dear country?

So many men, of all ages and sizes, with bare chests right down to below the navel, moving nonchalantly around our streets!

Why do women wearing bikini tops over very short shorts feel they are adequately dressed to walk around our towns and villages, sometimes even crossing a road in scanty beachwear?

National dress code guides are necessary.

Wearing a simple top and decent shorts will not kill anyone but will respect everyone.

Franca Muscat – Sliema

Saintly priest was not a father

The article ‘Gozo bids farewell to saintly priest’ (Times of Malta, July 7) states that “Mgr [Joseph] Gauci was a beloved father”.

More careful editing is needed, otherwise we might believe that the Gozo diocese has adopted married priesthood.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija