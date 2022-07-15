Promoting lawlessness

As to be expected, Isabel Stabile and her pro-abortion lobby exploited the predicament of Andrea Prudente to the hilt.

It is breathtakingly remarkable how the local mainstream media as well as foreign networks such as Euronews and BBC presented the story with such prominence and economy for the truth.

It played to the pro-abortion agenda with outstanding effectiveness and equal dishonesty.

Stabile then had the brazenness to scoff at Margaret Parnis England for questioning how many deaths it will take before she has an epiphany like that of the late Bernard Nathanson.

Stabile, unlike the Malta Medicine Authority that legalised them, at least admits the morning-after pill is abortifacient and regales us with the numbers of women who use them and break the law.

Laws are there for a purpose.

They are there to protect the weak and channel society’s behaviour in a positive way. That is why we have laws against money laundering, tax evasion, forgery, reckless driving, smoking, etc.

In my book, killing the most vulnerable is definitely on an even higher level and needs maximum protection by the law.

As G. K Chesterton wrote so eloquently in his brilliant 1937 essay titled ‘Euthanasia and Murder’: “The majestic legislative mind of man does not commonly concentrate specially on forbidding things that nobody would normally want to do. Most probably, there never would have been any laws at all, except against things that men do quite naturally and even passionately want to do.”

In conclusion, Chesterton writes: “Is it not time we reasserted the principle, known to primitive men, that the things we desire to do are the things we may be restrained in doing; and it is because we are all criminals that we had better be discouraged from crime?”

Stabile puts this principle on its head and keeps clamouring that because people break the law, the law should be removed. God spare us from such lack of logic.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Brought to book

Revel Barker condescendingly commented: “I never see anybody in Malta actually reading a book” (June 13).

Barker, please get your eyes checked and get off your high horse.

Philip Farrugia Randon – St Julian’s

The Maltese do read

Revel Barker got it wrong (July 13). Of course the Maltese are familiar with books: Facebook, of which, I understand, the local intellectual cohort are among the highest users. Along with other execrable antisocial media platforms of its ilk.

Now that sure explains a lot about parallel universe Malta!

Anna Micallef – Sliema