The energy ship

Free energy is as cheap as it sounds and as clean as a whistle. Malta enjoys plenty of this so-called free energy in the form of the sun that shines through many days of the year and the wind that blows from the extensive sea around us. The technologies for the collection of this clean energy and its storage to be used when required are developing swiftly as we speak.

While during the years Malta has collected and used energy from the sun, mainly from the installation of rather individual and localised photovoltaic systems under a rather successful regime, when it comes to the wind, we haven’t yet started.

Unlike photovoltaic systems, wind energy collection is not affected by dirt and extreme sunshine and is not compromised through shading from higher buildings. Furthermore, wind energy collectors can be positioned offshore so as not to occupy our limited availability of land and roof areas (thus also not affecting the skyline).

Floating wind farms that do not require anchoring to the deep seabed surrounding us and that do away with any cable connections to transfer their energy to land are certainly the future we should look into when it comes to seriously consider a sustainable energy supply for the Maltese islands.

International companies are developing energy ships that convert wind energy into electrical or chemical energy (such as hydrogen). The electrical energy can be periodically downloaded to the grid through a ship-to-shore cable connection while hydrogen can be physically unloaded on shore. The shore-to-ship electrical connection facilities currently being installed in Malta can also be prepared to function as a ship-to-shore feeder connection to the local grid.

Other than being environmentally friendly since they work on clean energy and do not involve any interventions on the seabed, energy ships have also the advantage that they can be moved around the Mediterranean Sea to where the best winds are located in order to achieve the best efficiency.

One such energy ship can produce a power of two megawatts through battery storage that can supply 10 gigawatt-hours every year (equivalent to the annual electric consumption of 2,000 inhabitants). Thus, Malta can easily reach its projected targets through a similar endeavour that would supplement other technologies already in place.

Alan Saliba, Commissioner for Environment and Planning at the Office of the Ombudsman, Valletta

Packing them in

In his weekly contribution, ZTV pointed out the problem of housing certain immigrants. This is a huge problem, a Gordian knot. But the problem is much larger.

What about the elderly who are being crammed in conditions far worse than battery hens? A visit to MDH, ward MIU6, would regale the visitor with a room that was never intended for patients. This is not the only instance as there are many other similar instances in MDH mainly in the basement level.

When it comes to the elderly, anyone older than 60 years is being pushed in, even though there is no facility for such numbers. With the age expectations getting longer, 60 years is too young and should be increased to 65 or, perhaps, even 70 years, before being admitted into a retirement home. But with “modern” problems, relatives cannot afford, or do not have the means and facilities, to cater for their senior relatives.

Certain so-called homes were never intended for such use. An example is a solders’ billet in Floriana, which I consider to be the worst example of maltreatment of the aged. Even at recently-built homes, very modern and attractive, the rooms have been equipped with a flimsy curtain, supposedly to provide privacy but ignoring many other problems such as night noises, odours, toilet exigencies and many others.

What is the solution? I do not have any. It is a Herculean problem and, in the short term, I can only suggest increasing the admittance age to reduce the large waiting list. In all this, certain private facilities have been filling the gap but at a price that is well beyond many persons. What I know is that the authorities must face this quandary. Let us enumerate the problems. We must have a clear picture. A detailed census must be carried out with utmost haste. Secondly, what are the options? Thirdly what buildings are available to be adapted, such as the St Luke’s complex or private unused buildings?

Perhaps a study already exists, in which case it should be published. I pity the respective ministers. They wish to be able to offer a good service but circumstances are a huge hurdle.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay