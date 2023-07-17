The Soldiers’ Guide to Sicily found in Xlendi

I was very interested in the article by Charles Debono ‘80th anniversary of

Operation Husky – Incidents in Mellieħa before and during the invasion of Sicily, July-August 1943’ (July 10).

Among others, the article featured a photo of a soldier reading an A5 booklet entitled Soldier’s Guide to Sicily. I have a copy of that booklet.

A British soldier reading about Sicily in July 1943 before the invasion. Photo: Imperial War Museum, London

Some time during the days of the invasion, my father, Ġużeppi Zammit, was given the booklet. On the inside of

the front cover of it he had written: “This book was recovered from the sea by… one of the fishermen from Xlendi Bay during the invasion of sicily [sic].

J. Zammit.”

There is a space between ‘by’ and ‘one’, which might suggest that my father intended to write the name of the fisherman but never did.

The publication has a foreword by General US Army Commander-in-Chief Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The data within includes the story of the island and information about the climate, the people and the government under the Fascists, industry, what the

Sicilians eat, antiquities, feasts, towns, the water supply, the road system, the railway system, sanitation, hygiene and health, gas, currency, weights, nd measures and some useful Italian words and phrases.

It comprises six full-page ‘characteristic views of the island’, naturally in black and white.

The cover, made from thick grey paper, portrays a large black hand with a finger pointing at a map of Sicily, on the front. It is stapled.

Who knows how this booklet ended up in the sea in or around Xlendi Bay from where it was picked up.

Joe Zammit Ciantar – Santa Luċija

Very serious planning is needed

The German word Lebensraum (need for living space) was frequently used by Hitler to justify Germany’s need for more space by invading Eastern countries Poland, Czechoslovakia, Latvia and, ultimately, Russia (through the ill-fated Operation Barbarossa). Malta, with the highest population density by far in Europe, could also do with some Lebensraum, living space. But it obviously cannot do so militarily.

Space is needed for, among many others: caravans and motor homes parking, boats and mooring spaces, motor vehicles increasing by over 1,000 every month, designated areas for sports and leisure, which are continually decreasing, a motor race track, an off-road motorcycle track, electric scooter parking bays, pavement cafés and restaurants and a crematorium.

One solution could be a massive increase in land reclamation from the sea.

This has been very successfully done in other countries (Singapore – 52 square miles reclaimed – Monaco, Gibraltar, not to mention the Netherlands, Japan and China).

We also need an aggressive policy to reduce motor vehicles (a five-year ban on imports – there are thousands of second-hand cars available in showrooms all over the island) followed by a numerus clausus on imports and a huge import duty. This has worked well in Singapore; why not in Malta? All it would need is the political will to implement it.

Time is now of the essence. Malta cannot afford to delay further.

A predicted population of 800,000 would be impossible to cope with; our present infrastructure certainly would not handle it.

Some very serious planning is needed.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija