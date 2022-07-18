Melita billing

When the internet/cable TV providers announced the introduction of an extra monthly charge for customers who do not pay their bills through direct debit, many voiced concern and disagreement.

Understandably, from a business perspective this method has multiple advantages.

The system improves cash flow through the prompt payment on the due date and reduces chasing overdue payments which incurs costs. Direct debit reduces the pressure on the service providers’ outlets created by customers who opt to settle invoices in person. It also curtails the commissions due to subagents. Handling revenue in cash and depositing cheques is cumbersome, involves risks and delays even when customers are punctual on their payments.

On July 7, my wife and I called at the Melita Limited branch at Tarxien to get a temporary three-month cable TV service for our summer residence, something we did before.

We opted to pay cash in advance for the three months but were informed that unless we opted for the direct debit system (monthly) we would be charged extra. This is most illogical and unfair. I simply believe this is a crass example of narrow-mindedness, excuse my impertinence.

The Melita billing system appears to be inherently and notoriously erratic. For the same service last year we paid all in advance and demanded emphatically that no statement bills will be sent out. Yet, paper statements were mailed every month at an extra charge which quite rightly we refused to pay.

Not so long ago, a close relative was offered a free trial extra service for a limited period yet was billed for the service from day one. It literally took her several hours of communication through e-mail and telephone to sort it out but only after insisting to talk to a senior official of the company.

I would be glad to receive a response to my predicament from Melita, even on a personal basis. My details are available through this newspaper’s editor.

Responding to the customer satisfaction questionnaire which the company scrupulously or perhaps automatically sends out after every service does not improve matters at all.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

Maltese festas

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Maltese festas are manifestations of the perennial paganism of the populace. The nerve-wracking petards, bacchanalian revelry, gaudy church interiors and garish street decorations of Maltese festas have nothing to do with the worship of God.

As a festa organiser, quoted in Times of Malta (June 10), said: “We cannot just have street parties and call them festi.”

When I lived in Canada, I thought to myself on a couple of occasions: “I wonder what happened to the Maltese festa. Probably, the young people over there are no longer interested in these superstitions.” In the article on Malta’s feasts quoted above, this newspaper reported that “the number of people willing to volunteer has been dwindling for years... Organisers are also struggling to attract young people”.

The same organiser of village feasts who complained about festi becoming “street parties” was also quoted as saying: “We lost a lot of young people aged between 14 and 18 who are now used to do other things.”

The hunch I had years ago about the lack of interest among Malta’s young people in “these superstitions” is coming true.

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s