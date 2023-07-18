Improving public transport

I would like to share my experience endured using public transport during the past few weeks.

I honestly think public transport in Malta has great potential. Furthermore, I believe that before investing huge monies in the road infrastructure, the government should improve the bus transportation system which won’t take a huge investment. This is contrary of constructing an underground or train system.

In general, buses are very comfortable, free of charge but there are some problems that need to be tackled urgently.

Public transport in Malta has great potential but buses are far from being punctual.

Firstly, they are far from being punctual. In some instances, buses don’t pass at the scheduled time or never at all. If they pass, they don’t stop at the bus stop even though the commuters make a clear sign to the driver. The driver simply continues driving without paying attention as he will be driving at a fast speed and looking straight ahead. This also happens when the bus is not full.

Secondly, the bus system is not well connected to some villages in Malta. A case in point: to go from Mġarr to Dingli, you need to take three buses. The route is from Mġarr to Mosta (Għolja 2), change bus to Rabat (Saqqajja) and change again to Dingli. The trip approximately takes 1 hour 45 minutes; when taking one’s private car the trip would take approximately 20 minutes.

The Tallinja app is good but the buses rarely follow the scheduled time. To overcome this, an upgraded IT system needs to be installed to track the buses’ real time and better manage the delays.

Another problem to be tackled is related to the bus stages. During the summer, it can take up to one hour, under the scorching sun, waiting for the bus.

To solve this problem, it is advisable to install better shelters to protect commuters from the natural elements. The existing shelters lack protection. Another suggestion would be to put vending machines in each bus stage to enable commuters to purchase water to keep themselves well hydrated.

As I said above, the bus service is comfortable, relatively clean, air-conditioned though sometimes the temperature is too low. This can be solved by installing a temperature controller device.

Most of the drivers are very professional, kind and ready to assist. I urge the transport ministry to take the appropriate actions to improve the service and at the same time, benefit the environment, reduce air pollution, traffic and, most importantly, encourage more people to take the buses.

The government must re-think better routes to reach more people and increase the number of buses on the road. For example, in the small villages, using smaller buses could be a solution.

Furthermore, the government could enter into a partnership with other private transport providers similar to the school transport system to cut delays and provide a much more efficient and deserved service to the thousands of commuters who make use of the service every day.

Stefano De Stalis – Mġarr