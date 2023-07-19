From the online comments

‘Sturdy and strong’: why concrete barriers are safer

Infrastructure Malta says it is following international shifts both in and outside of Europe

Concrete barriers do not allow most types of wildlife to cross the road. – Mark Vassallo

“[CEO Ivan] Falzon said decorating them would create the need for more maintenance which, in turn, would mean more road closures, risks and traffic.”

Green chromium oxide pigment is a dry coloured powder used to colour concrete during mixing. It is UV-stable, non-hazardous and water soluble.

Chrome oxide green is also used in heavy-duty applications in the construction of high temperature and is abrasion-resistant.

Research anyone? – John Zammit

The greenery on the centre strip is now mostly hidden by the concrete barriers. Photo: Jonathan Borg

I am not an expert and open to correction on this but I believe covering metal barriers with wood negates their main safety feature: they crumple on impact and, therefore, absorb some of the shock. Covering them with wood may be more aesthetically pleasing but far more dangerous. Again, I’m open to correction.

Also, do we need crash barriers on every stretch of road? – George Pisani

There is so much dirt gathering under these concrete blocks that even weeds establish themselves... case in point Burmarrad road. Apart from the shabby look, they need to be cleared up as they will get clogged and lead to flooding. – S. Farrugia

Safer? Really? Putting concrete or any other non-removable barricades on single-lane roads is madness. I would like to see what would happen in the case of an accident – ambulances, police cars, fire engines even the tow truck itself will not be able to pass to reach the accident.

I would like to know if this has happened yet on any of these barricaded, single-lane roads and even on two-lane roads. A two-car accident can easily block a two-lane road let alone a single lane.

In my opinion, whoever is planning these things in TM is simply mad and has not thought this through.

We should stop following blindly what foreign countries are doing and learn to think with our own heads. At least, if we follow blindly, we should follow everything not only the bad – for example start by removing most of our roundabouts. Is it possible that TM gurus cannot see that they are a major cause of traffic bottlenecks? – S. Ciantar