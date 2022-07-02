Growing a 100-year-old forest in 10 years

I recently came across an article, carried in the Euro News Daily Bulletin, about Deema Assaf, a female Jordanian architect who deployed the Miyawaki method and succeeded in growing a 100-year-old forest in just 10 years.

My contribution below relies heavily on the content of the said bulletin.

The Miyawaki method was developed in Japan by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s.

Mini forest based on Akira Miyawaki’s model in India. Photo: Shutterstock.com

His method involves planting native species close together so that they can grow faster in a protective environment.

It essentially mimics how nature works, allowing a 100-year-old forest to be grown in just 10 years.

“Although the Miyawaki method has been widely used throughout the world, it had yet to be trialled in the Middle East.

“Assaf tried to approach botanists and ecologists but many of them were really sceptical about the whole thing and they said it wouldn’t work for Jordan.”

Despite the lack of support for the project, she forged ahead and, in November 2018, an enthusiastic family donated their 107-square-metre garden in West Amman as a pilot site.

The project was a success and, within two years, the saplings had grown into a dense forest with trees of three and four metres high, making the site the first Miyawaki Forest in the Arab world, where the temperatures and climate closely resemble Malta’s.

I am no botanist but I can reasonably conclude that if this method works in the Arab world it should certainly work for us, so lacking in afforestation.

I circulated all this, firstly to our the minister for the environment, within whose remit it falls, as well as to any other person/party/entity who could be interested in the environment.

I received one reply only, an appreciative one at that, from Arnold Cassola, with whom I am not even acquainted.

Godfrey Gauci Maistre – Valletta

Old Maltese words

The French and English adopted a considerable number of words from each other’s language, so what’s wrong with the Maltese language being Italianised or Englishised? The words used from the time when Malta was colonised by the Phoenicians, where the latter imposed their language on us, are being forgotten and permanently disused and why not?

If one is mentioning the airport, which is how all us Maltese call it, the whole world will understand. If you call it a mitjar only the old generation of Maltese might know what you are talking about. So let us continue calling a vehicle a vettura which indicates not only a car but everything on four wheels.

If the English or French do it, why not the Maltese?

Alfred Gauci – Sliema

Wrong title

The letter Abortion law must change (July 1) was written by Isabel Stabile from Doctors for Choice not Doctors for Life. The error is regretted.