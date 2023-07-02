Please help the people of Ethiopia

With gratitude on behalf of the needy people in Ethiopia, I thank all the workers and benefactors of Mission Fund for the recent donation of €2,500. Most of this is used to support the education of children and students.

As a result of the ethnic war in Ethiopia that has only been partially resolved, the country is very high inflation. Price for basic food items, transport, rent and utilities have tripled, while the monthly or daily wages remain the same. Even teachers and nurses earn miserable wages, less than €100 a month and this has to support a whole family. To make things worse, so as to embellish the city and widen the roads many families who lived in small makeshift dwellings around the city are being sent away without any compensation. So many families don’t even have where to live.

Therefore, I urge you to continue supporting the Mission Fund as generously as you have always done, so that we in turn can help some of these people. The situation at present is desperate.

Thanking you again and with a promise of prayers

SR CARMEN SAMMUT – Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, Ethiopia

Abortion: the aftermath

Maltese society will react again should abortion once more be on the country’s agenda. FILE PHOTO: TIMES OF MALTA

Only time will tell whether, after the passage of Bill No.28 through parliament, effectively showing a sense of collective sanity among our legislators, the introduction of abortion in Malta will recede ever more into oblivion.

Every sane person in this country will wish for this. As we do this however, we might do well to ask ourselves whether there are any victors or losers in this whole saga. There certainly were. The victors are those babies who will be safely born in Malta and not aborted.

As former US president Ronald Reagan would have put it, these babies will now – like those who might have campaigned for their killing (aborting) – join the ranks of the living, enhancing a Maltese population that is presently showing all signs of worrying decrease.

I’m afraid on the side of the losers there definitely rank the media and many local journalists. They fell too easily for the Prudente scam (some have even asked whether the US Embassy had some finger in this).

Our media guys gave too much importance to the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights who wants Malta to provide access to safe and legal abortion care.

They often, consciously, or unconsciously, show their bias, and in the process display crass misunderstanding of what is the greatest value that each and every one of us has, which is life.

As the political cycle moves into its next stage it will be interesting to see whether reason will dominate. Let’s ditch the subject, once and for all. If not, Maltese society will again react.

JOHN CONSIGLIO – Birkirkara