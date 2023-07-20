Spines

It is a pity that no artificial spines are available on the market. There are so many spineless public officials that would surely benefit.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

New ‘Hebrews’ in Malta

In the Bible, we read about the thousands of Hebrews in Egypt building magnificent palaces and pyramids in that country. They lived in appalling conditions.

It looks as if we have the same situation in Malta today. We have thousands of foreign workers from outside the EU who are building multi-storey buildings and doing infrastructure works. The majority of them are poorly paid and live in appalling conditions.

In the Bible, there rose Moses to lead them out of their misery. Will there be a Moses in Malta too?

Joseph Cachia – St Paul’s Bay

Haphazard stopping

Cars stop haphazardly on the road alongside Pretty Bay, Birżebbuġa. Photo: Shutterstock.com

A recent traffic accident in which a young girl was injured at Pretty Bay, Birżebbuġa, raises some questions about the haphazard way vehicles stop along the parking bays next to the playing field. It frequently results in vehicles having to overtake in an already congested environment, blocking the traffic flow from the opposite direction as well.

The authorities should consider taking the necessary action to deter vehicles from arbitrarily stopping along the above-mentioned parking spaces, such as introducing ‘no stopping signs’ and relative road markings at designated stretches from the police station to Misraħ is-Summit, as well as installing cameras.

Emanuel Aquilina – Birżebbuġa

Building safety

Like everyone else not blinkered by asinine political mental prisons, nor compromised by corrupt self-interest, I am completely behind a public inquiry to bring some clarity and closure to Jean Paul Sofia’s needlessly bereaved family. And Miriam Pace’s dear ones, and why others have woken up to half their apartments having collapsed, etc.

Surely, in what masquerades as a European state, it should not be an unrealistic expectation that buildings be erected differently than a house of cards and when things go wrong, there are consequences.

In the case of fatalities, it beggars belief that anybody should have been dragging their feet and downright obstructing proper action.

And this from alleged Christians. With crocodile tears for photo ops in the wake of tragedies to boot! Disgusting!

These things transcend politics. What if it were your son, daughter, husband, wife?

Sowing such a rotten country ultimately reaps toxicity to all.

Anna Micallef – Sliema