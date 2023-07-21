How much will pre-1962 pensioners be losing by the end of the year?

In a recent Times of Malta article, Minister Michael Falzon tried to rebut my article on pre-1962 born pensions by first stating “In his opinion piece ‘What pension for those born pre-1962’ (June 12), Arnold Cassola claims that the pensions of those born before 1962 are being kept frozen through some decision of the current administration” and then going on to wax lyrical about the latest pension adjustments under the Muscat-Abela administrations.

This is pure deceit and a very dishonest way of painting the picture.

In my article I had clearly stated that the serious anomaly starting with this year’s pension payments to be experienced by “those falling within a particular birthday bracket is the result of a pensions reform dating back to 2005 and the consequent changes made to social security payments effective 2011 onwards”. Which means that these anomalies, which are the fruit of the work of the Pensions Reform Group set up by Lawrence Gonzi, are clearly attributable to previous PN administrations.

The PL’s role in all this is that it is the party in government today implementing the 2005 and the 2011 reforms. The PL’s guilt lies in the fact that, despite the cost of living having exploded in an uncontrollable way between 2011 and now, Falzon’s PL was more interested in removing by stealth, in 2019, the pension capping for permanent secretaries than studying ways of ensuring that the serious discrepancies between pre- and post-1962 born pensioners were redressed.

What does the PL implementation this year of the 2005/2011 PN reforms mean in practice?

A pre-1962 born pensioner will be receiving €82 a week less than a post-1962 born pensioner. Photo: Shutterstock.com

It means that, by the end of this year, a pre-1962 born pensioner who had paid the maximum rate of social security contributions all his/her life will be receiving €82 a week less than a post-1962 born pensioner.

This translates into €351 less a month or €4,264 less a year. Ergo, around €13,600 for the 90,000 plus pre-1962 born pensioners but around €17,880 a year for the post-1962 born ones.

Widows and widowers will also be severely hit by these unjust anomalies. Widows/ers, whose spouse was born until the year 1961 will receive, always if they had paid the maximum rate of social security contributions, the sum of €12,102 for the present year.

On the other hand, widows/ers whose spouse was born from the year 1962 onwards, and who would have paid the maximum rate of social security contributions, will be entitled to a €15,899 yearly pension.

Ergo, as from this year, widows/ers whose wives/husbands were born pre-1962 will be receiving €3,797 less than widows/ers whose wives/husbands were born post-1962.

This translates into 23.8% less pension for pre-1962 born widow/ers.

Basically, pre-1962 born husbands/wives and other pensioners, despite possibly having had the same basic wage as post-1962 born ones, will end up with a big hole in their pocket.

Arnold Cassola – Swieqi