Overcoming obstacles to inclusion

It is with deep concern that I read reports in Times of Malta about SEC results and the educational achievement gap between state and non-state schools.

The reasons for the educational achievement gap between state and non-state schools are complex and varied. It has been asserted that inclusion favours the narrowing of the gap and improving achievement.

Church schools embarked on a systemic journey of inclusion practices over 30 years ago. Thanks to the agreement between the government of Malta and the Holy See, Church schools ceased to charge fees and, instead, ask for a donation. This made it possible for parents from a wider socio-economic spectrum to apply for their children’s entry into Church schools. The introduction of the ballot system increased transparency during the admission process.

Furthermore, the removal of the common entrance examination made admissions into Church schools possible for a more diverse ability group. Church schools also accepted on a systemic level students with learning educator support once introduced by the state.

Church schools are still adapting to the diverse mix of students of different abilities and socio-economic backgrounds that these changes have brought with them.

Church schools have adapted their curriculum and structures to this change and need to do more at kindergarten, primary and secondary levels. This adaptation is not an easy process and more needs to be done.

Although the number of migrants, refugees and foreign children is low in Church schools, there are no formal barriers. A number of places in Church schools are reserved for such migrant and refugee children every scholastic year.

The admissions office publishes most of its communications in both Maltese and English. This year, the admissions office started offering English transcription during parents’ meetings and is prepared to offer simultaneous English translation during parents’ meetings in the coming year.

Recently, the ministry of education, in contrast to general practices over the past few years, rekindled a healthy and necessary dialogue at a national level involving various stakeholders. Church and independent schools have responded positively. As Church schools, we remain open to further discussions and development to enhance the overall achievement of all students in all schools.

Fr Charles Mallia O.Carm – Archbishop’s Delegate for Catholic Education, Floriana

Għajn Rażul niche

The niche of Għajn Rażul, in St Paul’s Bay has been restored. Those entrusted with the project ably managed to give the small statue of St Paul its original character following detailed research.

Maltese and tourists alike love to take photos of the place.

However, it is time that the scaffolding and the rubble around the niche be removed. Suitable lighting and, perhaps, a small fountain of water may be installed.

People in the area remember water flowing into the basin at the foot of the niche before it was blocked by new buildings. One looks forward to the inauguration of such a historic niche.

Joseph Galea – Birkirkara

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.