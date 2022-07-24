Let’s be cautious about tourism’s performance

During summer, many ‘couch experts’ habitually pontificate on the tourism and hospitality industry. They are mostly influenced by the propaganda that the tourism in Malta is a total success.

Of course, when one compares this year’s inbound tourism figures to last year’s then there is a high increase. However, that would not be analysing data fairly and comparisons with a year where many travel restrictions were in place due to the pandemic is not logical. Comparing with pre-pandemic years would be more apt.

The buzz of business that a few good months has given tourism organisations is obviously most welcome, especially after 26 months which brought about losses for tourism operators. This buzz of activity, however, may not translate in business being in the black by year’s end.

The authorities measure success based on passenger numbers and revenue spend by tourists. Leaving aside that revenue figures also includes flight costs, most of which do not benefit local operators directly (apart from Air Malta), the statistics published by the National Statistics Office do not calculate the yield of every tourist.

No operator can provide an authentic experience without incurring costs. Most of these costs have spiralled out of control. Consumers have not seen any increase in fuel costs as this has been subsidised by the government, however accommodation providers have seen an increase of 17 per cent in fuel cost. Input costs such as food or raw materials have increased 15 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. Cooking oil prices have soared and larger hotels have reported an increase of over €50,000 in additional costs.

As is the case in Europe, prices have increased and the tourism industry in Malta has just done that but in a market that would have accepted bookings very early on with lower contracted prices. The full impact of price increases is yet to be experienced and, thus, this makes it harder for operators to recoup past losses.

In business, one can go down the route of reducing the cost base to the obvious detriment of quality. This will impact our island’s reputation and reduce future revenue. With the spectre of beds doubling by 2030, according to the Malta Tourism Authority’s own calculation, this doesn’t bode well for a quality sustainable product in Malta.

Malta has also forgotten about maintaining its product, the very thing we sell. The authorities are quick to call a press conference for placing 40 cigarette bins on beaches. Forty is needed only on one beach and we did this in mid-summer. Cleanliness and maintenance need to be planned meticulously and implemented consistently well in advance to cater for increased flows.

It may be too early to be euphoric. Let’s wait until the end of the year to ensure that, as an industry, there’s enough revenue to pay our costs, recoup past losses and invest in quality experiences.

ROBERT ARRIGO – PN spokesperson on tourism

100 years of weather

The article ‘100 years of weather: more showers and hotter averages’ brought happy memories of my 39 years working at the Meteorological Office at Luqa airport. I first started work there in 1958.

During these years, I spent a long time in the forecast room before transferring to the administration office. I ended my career as a senior meteorological assistant before being transferred to a ministry in 1965.

Working at the Met Office was quite different then. As mentioned in the article, observations and weather maps were handwritten or drawn. We had no electronic instruments and we had to observe and record the weather every half hour. Reports were then sent to air traffic control and by messages to other meteorological stations.

Some years ago, I started to record my experience at the Met Office. There are so many things to relate like the first Maltese forecasters and the installation of rain gauges at police stations after a devastating August storm.

Well done for the article and best wishes to the Met Office staff at Luqa.

TOM RESTALL – Msida