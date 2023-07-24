Public broadcasting disservice

It is amazing that our national Public Broadcasting Services could not bother to send a couple of cameramen to film and record the massive crowd that gathered at Castille Square, Valletta on Monday during the vigil marking Jean Paul Sofia’s tragic death.

I watched the TVM news broadcast at 8pm and, believe it or not, there only appeared Bernard Grech’s and the newscaster’s comments but not a single shot of the event.

We are being deprived of a fair and balanced news broadcast almost every day.

Malta Broadcasting Authority, please note.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Doing as the Romans do

Maltese driving habits have rubbed off on taxi drivers too. Photo: Jonathan Borg

I have come to the conclusion that the majority of Y-licensed drivers – and I use cabs quite often – do as the Romans, in our case, the Maltese, do.

They rarely use indicators and stop and start wherever they want. This also applies to their parking habits.

But do you blame them in the context of their doing what the locals do?

Victor Formosa – Mosta

Maltese dress code

I wish to congratulate Franca Muscat for her letter ‘Topless Malta’ (July 13). She appears surprised by what is happening in our dear nation; she is not the only one. Our society has become a degenerate free-for-all.

Men with bare chests and women with bikini tops and very skimpy shorts are a very common sight, especially in touristic areas in Malta.

Such abuses are not seen just at the beaches but also in our streets, shops, supermarkets and on public buses. Women in beachwear covered with transparent cloth flaps are equally inappropriate, except perhaps at a rave party.

We wish to meet men and women, foreigners and Maltese alike, dignified in respect, dress and behaviour.

Such irresponsible behaviour is an insult to us Maltese who still cherish the values of decency, modesty and mutual respect.

Therefore, as Muscat said, a Maltese dress code is necessary. If it already exists it is about time for the authorities to consider ways of enforcing it. There are limits to everything.

Let’s not be subjected to capricious exigencies in the name of progress, civil rights and the economy.

We are justified in demanding respect and protection without further procrastination.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa