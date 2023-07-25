Suffering birds

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Please remember to put out water for the birds, many are dying of thirst and heat.

Judith Buttigieg – Lija

Private lessons

May I suggest to the PN administration to take some private lessons from Emy Bezzina, as it seems that he is the only one who could take on the PL false propaganda machine.

Joseph Scicluna – St Julian’s

Working together

The Chinese ambassador’s article ‘No country can prosper in isolation’ (July 20) pushes back on new policies in EU countries, the US and others to ‘de-couple’ or step back, from dependency on countries that cannot, and should not, be trusted.

The Chinese ambassador is right. Nations do rely on each other to import materials and services they don’t have, and sell materials and services they can produce in abundance.

The ambassador suggests that just because some countries don’t quite see “eye to eye” on some issues, that this should not obstruct trade and economic opportunities.

The reason western democracies wish to ‘de-couple’ from a dependency on, for example, China and Russia, is because the regimes of these countries have a value system that underpins all their diplomatic relationships and governance of their nations which is at direct odds with theirs.

As the preamble to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states, “recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world”, not as the Chinese ambassador believes “economies” and “supply chains”.

China, or rather the Chinese Communist Party, has an abominable record in the treatment of its own people. Genocide is being perpetrated on the Uyghur people of China; organ harvesting of political prisoners is underway; the Sino-British treaty governing Hong Kong has been completely disregarded, resulting in the collapse of democracy in Hong Kong; the persecution of Christians and other religions across China is rife; the use of slave labour across China is significant (why do you think their stuff is so cheap?); and the continuous threats to the free and democratic island of Taiwan that it will be subsumed into mainland China’s control.

The ambassador may wish to take note that countries that are pushing back on being dependent on China and other totalitarian countries will not be in isolation; they are already working together in freedom and solidarity for a better world.

I hope that Malta will play its part.

Anton’ de Piro – Valletta