Estimated cost of energy subsidy slashed by over half to €262m

Malta’s deficit is expected to narrow to five per cent of GDP this year

Wow. Great news indeed. Now we can expect a voucher, especially to those who endured/are enduring power cuts for a long time. My nanna had seven power cuts since Wednesday, four cuts during the night lasting more than 15 hours. And what about foodstuff thrown away and damages to appliances? What about those employees who were sent back home without pay or had to take vacation leave? Compensate these employers as well, who, in return, can pay these workers. Something like COVID measures. – Godwin Dalli

Could we, please, have a list on how subsidies are spent? Why is the government not pushing for more solar panels and why do we not have larger or more reverse osmosis plants? – Christopher Richard

Excellent! Surely a significant portion of the €333 million ‘savings’ could be directed to rectify the country’s collapsed infrastructure for essential services. The alternative is for the government to behave as it has always done and raid this ‘windfall’ for the purposes of satisfying greedy and corrupt interests. – Cesare Borgia

How about starting to charge super users of electricity and boat owners of fuel at higher rates? Why should I be subsidising those who can afford to be wasteful or simply because they have an expensive hobby? Does it make sense that the super rich use up our energy because they can afford to? And what about the pollution they are causing? All of us are also paying for that in various ways. – Adrian Borg Cardona

The power station. The power station.

This is the usual puerile attempt to deviate attention from the disastrous situation on energy supply. Ġaħan is out there to swallow this one but, luckily (though, so far, not enough in numbers) many more people are seeing through this thin veil of deceit. – Jonathan Mercieca

Good news, maybe the savings should be used to invest in the distribution system, to ensure an efficient power supply. Obviously after a professional inquiry to define the exact reasons for such a long cut in electricity and supply of water. A detailed plan to ensure that this disgrace never happens again.

Also, what about Enemalta compensating households, small businesses, carrying out proper maintenance at Mount Carmel Hospital, the hotels and tourists who had to leave or end their holiday short and last, but certainly not least, the elderly who suffered most and families with young children? – Francis Said

Malta has six years to create an infrastructure that supports the mandatory transition in place to electric cars. Why are we subsidising an outdated scheme and not instead using all those funds towards building an infrastructure for the future?

Is Labour leaving this to the next serving government? Are they hoping Nationalists win and have to deal with it?

A plan and investment is needed immediately. – Dan Jensen