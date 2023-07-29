Minimising evil

Yes, in the brilliance of God’s creation, there are tragic shadows, as John Guillaumier, quoting Will Durant, points out (July 12). But is it fair to make a portrait of someone using only shadows? Imagine transforming a Caravaggio painting by removing all the lights and leaving only the shadows!

Although David Marinelli, also mentioned by Guillaumier, needs to be corrected on many issues, he is closer to the full truth when he says: “All scriptures of all religions are clear on the point that we are children of a good God.” Also close to the full truth are the poets, musicians, philosophers, scientists, not to mention mystics, who sing the glories of some kind of god throughout the ages in practically all civilisations.

This, of course, is old stuff. Not so old, however, is the perception of an increasing number of astrophysicists of a certain “fine-tuning” in the evolution of the universe without which planets like ours with their inhabitants could not possibly evolve. Such scientists are beginning to suspect that such fine-tuning could not be the work of a “blind and impartial fatality”.

An AI summary of the meaning of “fine-tuning” says: “The precise balance of physical constants and parameters in the universe that appear necessary for life to exist.”

Regarding the problem of natural evils such as disease, earthquakes, climate change, people crying like Jesus himself “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?”, it is mostly a problem which can, ultimately, only be solved by faith in things which are higher than material good and evil. For Christ, His resurrection was the answer. Christian faith tells us it’s the same for us. We believe in a God who wipes away our tears when we meet Him in eternity.

However, we should also keep using all the natural means possible to minimise natural evil. Maybe God is telling us: “It’s your responsibility. Don’t blame me. Don’t build your cities on places that are prone to earthquakes, learn how to deal with epidemics better, develop enough energy to be able to turn deserts into forests and streams into rivers.

“Do it with my help. Don’t keep asking me to do it for you.”

Albert Said – Naxxar

The Tal-Qroqq bus stop shortcomings

The Tal-Qroqq 2 bus stop is exposed to the elements.

Drenched and scorched; that’s what commuters making use of this bus stop opposite the skate park, near the university, risk getting at the height of winter or summer.

This is because, despite repeated pleas and requests to Malta Public Transport, this bus stop is still short of any seating and some kind of cover or protection from the frequent unforgiving weather elements.

Isn’t it about time that MPT got their act together to address these shortcomings? It would be a small step towards further incentivising free public transport use.

And, while at it, perhaps MPT could also bother to update the printed bus schedule stuck to a pole and make the electronic monitor readable once more.

Mark Said – Msida