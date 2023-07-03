A masterclass exposition

Whoever within the PN decided to instruct its members on the PAC to ask Joseph Muscat to testify, must have ended to rue that decision after watching his 40-minute detailed exposition. Muscat blew to smithereens all the conjectures which the opposition and its media allies had been making on the Electrogas power station project as far as Muscat was concerned!

Instead of pushing Muscat into a corner with their questions, the three opposition members ended up not knowing what questions to ask the former prime minister – he had pre-empted their questions.

That is why the PN’s PAC chairperson, Darren Carabott, during the second meeting, was forced to resort to go beyond regulations which regulate the meetings, as Muscat clearly indicated in the hoping of making the latter lose his usual, natural cool. He did this by repeating (I lost count how many times!), a well-known Maltese idiom: “Kull ma jmiss b’idejħ isir deheb” (“Everything he touches turns to gold”).

This idiom is said about people who ends up being successful whatever they embark on.

And yet, Carabott kept asking Muscat: “Do you agree or not that a minister, Konrad Mizzi, asked Keith Schembri, ‘How is it that whatever you do turns to gold’?”

Muscat replied that had Mizzi asked for some illegal advice, he would certainly condemn him, but he would want to see the whole context of the discussion to comment on such an inane question.

However, the PAC chair kept repeating his question until Muscat, seeing that all Carabott was interested in was playing politics, turned on him and challenged him to a political debate “whenever and wherever you wish”!

That managed to shut Carabott’s mouth!

Looking forward to the next PAC meeting, as I am sure many thousands are too.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

The 3-30-300 environmental rule

Trees and urban buildings. Photo:Shutterstock.com

Professor Cecil Konijnendijk is a Dutch expert who, for almost 30 years, studied and taught about the role of trees and green space in cities and towns. He is a leading world authority on green space governance and people-nature relationships.

A sound rule for urban planning from Konijnendijk is that every home should have a view of at least three trees, every neighbourhood should have at least 30 per cent tree canopy, and everyone should only have to walk 300 metres to reach a park or green space.

It is a rule, increasingly adhered to abroad and is today considered indispensable for a clean bill of physical and mental health.

I suppose it is now too late and practically impossible to emulate such a rule in local planning legislation.

Mark Said – Msida